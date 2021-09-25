CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

St. Charles Borromeo Seminary celebrates 150 years at current location

By Peg DeGrassa
Delaware County Daily Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Sept. 30, St. Charles Borromeo Seminary will begin a series of celebrations marking its 150th Anniversary at its Wynnewood campus. Archbishop Nelson Pérez (Class of ’89) will celebrate a Mass for seminary alumni at 4:30 p.m. in St. Martin of Tours Chapel. Bishop Michael Burbidge (Class of ’84) of Arlington, Virginia, a past rector of the seminary, will be the homilist. Following Mass, there will be a tented reception on the seminary lawn for all alumni. Over 230 priest alumni are expected for the Mass and reception.

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Society
Delaware County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Wynnewood, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Springfield, PA
City
Newtown Square, PA
State
Virginia State
City
Overbrook, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Borromeo
NBC News

Britney Spears says she still has 'healing to do' after father is suspended as conservator

Britney Spears is focusing on "healing" after her father's suspension as her conservator, a move she requested from a judge in California after 13 years under his control. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled in Spears' favor last week to suspend James "Jamie" Spears as her conservator of the estate, describing the arrangement as "toxic." Britney Spears testified in June that her father ruined her life through his role in the conservatorship, alleging that he took pleasure in controlling her and in her pain.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Global Times

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Distressed developer China Evergrande will sell a half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, after both Evergrande and Hopson requested trading halts ahead of a major transaction. Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy