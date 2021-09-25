St. Charles Borromeo Seminary celebrates 150 years at current location
On Thursday, Sept. 30, St. Charles Borromeo Seminary will begin a series of celebrations marking its 150th Anniversary at its Wynnewood campus. Archbishop Nelson Pérez (Class of ’89) will celebrate a Mass for seminary alumni at 4:30 p.m. in St. Martin of Tours Chapel. Bishop Michael Burbidge (Class of ’84) of Arlington, Virginia, a past rector of the seminary, will be the homilist. Following Mass, there will be a tented reception on the seminary lawn for all alumni. Over 230 priest alumni are expected for the Mass and reception.www.delcotimes.com
