Public Health

DHEC advises people to wait to get Pfizer booster until they are eligible

By Mary Green
WRDW-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tens of millions of Americans who received the Pfizer COVID vaccine are now eligible for a booster shot, six months after their second dose. The CDC recommends the additional shot for people 65 and older, those who live at long-term care facilities, people as young as 18 with underlying health conditions, and those “at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.”

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Dhec#Columbia#Americans#Pfizer Covid
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbs4indy.com

Eligible Hoosiers who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can now get booster shot, health department says

INDIANAPOLIS — The state health department is making booster shots available to Hoosiers who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The Indiana Department of Health said those booster shots are available Friday to eligible Hoosiers. The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a booster dose to bolster waning immunity in specific populations. The Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization to include the boosters.
INDIANA STATE
WKRG

Pfizer booster shot is available for eligible Alabama residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Sept. 24 that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine booster dose is available for eligible Alabama residents. Residents must have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and are at least six months past completion of the primary series, according...
ALABAMA STATE
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOX Carolina

DHEC supports CDC's recommendations on Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced their support for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations regarding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The CDC's recommendations stated the following:. People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings...
COLUMBIA, SC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

1 million Minnesotans eligible for Pfizer booster shot

Minnesotans seeking Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots might get them quicker at pharmacies than at large health care systems, state health officials said Friday. Up to 1 million Minnesotans are expected to become eligible for the Pfizer booster once six months have passed since they received their second dose. Under...
MINNESOTA STATE

