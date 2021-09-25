DHEC advises people to wait to get Pfizer booster until they are eligible
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tens of millions of Americans who received the Pfizer COVID vaccine are now eligible for a booster shot, six months after their second dose. The CDC recommends the additional shot for people 65 and older, those who live at long-term care facilities, people as young as 18 with underlying health conditions, and those “at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.”www.wrdw.com
Comments / 0