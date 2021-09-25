CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first weekend of fall will feel a lot more like summer – Kris

KXLY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a weekend that you’ll want to take advantage of if you love warm, sunny weather. It might also be the last summery weekend for quite a while. Saturday will be the warmest day in the forecast with a high of 80°. That’s 10 degrees above average. Expect blue skies, sunshine and light winds. Sunday will be dry and warm as well. You might not notice, but the clouds will slowly filter in the second half of the day on Sunday, and the winds will pick up a little bit in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

koamnewsnow.com

Warm but feeling like fall to start the week out – Nick

Good Sunday evening, everyone. On the heels of our rain chances that passed through Friday and Saturday, we kept things quite a bit drier to wrap up the weekend today. Thanks to our cold front that worked through the other day and an upper-level wave taking a break, temperatures kept feeling like fall today. On the heels of highs in the middle 70s on Saturday, we dropped back into the upper 50s in Joplin (other areas near 60°) this morning before we went back into the upper 70s this afternoon.
JOPLIN, MO
WKRN News 2

Showers and storms Sunday, wet start to work week

Showers and storms are already on the radar this morning and a few areas may see some patchy fog. The rain will continue on and off throughout the day. Upwards of 1 inch of rain is possible with the heavier downpours. Locally heavy downpours may produce ponding of water on the roadways, so drive cautiously. […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Coming Week To Bring Fall-Like Weather, Chance Of Rain In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wet weather may return to Sacramento by the end of the coming week. After another summer-like weekend, temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s for a majority of the daytime highs over the next week with a couple of days potentially flirting with the high-60s. Highs on Thursday and Friday are projected to be around 68 degrees, with a slight chance of rain possible for Friday. This comes as a major storm moves east into the Pacific Northwest. The storm will bring increasing cloud coverage and stronger winds that will impact Northern California and the north end of the Sacramento Valley. In addition to the rain, there is also potential for high-elevation mountain snow in the Sierra. Though Monday is expected to be another warm day, wind speeds should begin to pick up by the afternoon across the region.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KXLY

Big turn to cooler weather this week – Matt

After having a few tastes of cooler weather over the past month, we’re expecting a big drop in temperatures this week that will be sticking around for a while. That comes after perhaps the last days with highs in the 70s for 2021 on Monday and Tuesday. It’s been sunny...
SPOKANE, WA
