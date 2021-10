But not the hatred of my heart?... But not the miseries of my heart?... Words scatter across the walls (as they do, in museums). These lyrics from “Chinaman, Laundryman,” based on a poem by H.T. Tiang, are printed neatly on a white wall displaying irons, steamers, and an old washboard. Anyone familiar with Chinese-American history will immediately understand the significance of these objects, especially given their location at the entrance of the Go East! Go West! exhibit in the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA). Another poem is printed on the exhibit’s translucent sign, above gray patterns of ocean waves.

