21 Savage Promises "A Night To Remember" Following Jail Release

The turn-up is about to get real this evening after 21 Savage was released from custody. The rapper has been keeping his nose clean and avoiding any and all run-ins switch the law, but earlier today (September 24), we reported that 21 Savage turned himself over to authorities yesterday. It was regarding a warrant that was issued in connection to his immigration case, and it was reported that the rapper was held for less than 24 hours before being released.