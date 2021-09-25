CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

21 Savage Promises "A Night To Remember" Following Jail Release

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe turn-up is about to get real this evening after 21 Savage was released from custody. The rapper has been keeping his nose clean and avoiding any and all run-ins switch the law, but earlier today (September 24), we reported that 21 Savage turned himself over to authorities yesterday. It was regarding a warrant that was issued in connection to his immigration case, and it was reported that the rapper was held for less than 24 hours before being released.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 1

Related
BET

21 Savage Turned Himself Into Police, Then Got Released On Bond

21 Savage is trying to get ahead of his most recent legal troubles. On Thursday (Sept. 23), the rapper, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Josep, turned himself in to Atlanta authorities who had a warrant based on 2019 allegations of drug and weapon possession. He was released later that day, according to BuzzFeed News.
IMMIGRATION
HOT 97

21 Savage Turned Himself Into Police Following Warrant Related To ICE Case

21 Savage is still dealing with his 2019 immigration and customs enforcement arrest. As reported on XXL, the rapper turned himself in on September 23, following the agency’s warrant for his arrest on September 7. The article points out 21 was “on the hook for allegations of felony drug and weapons possession” from his highly publicized arrest on February 3, 2019.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Cole
hotnewhiphop.com

Andy Mineo Releases Follow Up To 2014 Album, “Never Land II”

Back in 2014, Andy Mineo released his album Never Land to great acclaim. In the years since, he’s attempted to drop his follow-up project, Never Land II on several occasions, only to face delays. On October 1st, the 33-year-old was finally able to get his music out to the world.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Remember This Night as the First of Likely Many Emmys Appearances For the Reservation Dogs Cast

Well, it seems the Rez Dogs made it to California after all. As the first season of Reservation Dogs approaches its finale, the cast recently reunited at the 2021 Emmys. The comedy series's four stars — Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor — were all in attendance and looking quite glamorous, along with series cocreator Sterlin Harjo.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#21 Savage#A Night To Remember#British
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Shoots His Shot At Angela Simmons & Sends Love To Ex-Fiancée Erica Mena

Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy