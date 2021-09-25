How to Watch 'Foundation': Where to Stream the Epic Sci-Fi TV Series

"What are you going to do?" "Make contact." Apple has revealed a second official trailer for their thrilling new sci-fi series titled Invasion, that is clearly "inspired" by H.G. Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds" (huge extraterrestrial tripods emerging from underground, come on). Following multiple storylines across different continents, Apple TV+'s Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all. It seems to show different perspectives as they try to make sense of what's happening - a solider, a sheriff, a mother, an astronaut. The series features 10 episodes and launches later in October. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in this sci-fi drama that will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat. There's so many crazy intense things happening in this trailer, yet they still don't show any of the actual aliens, for better or worse. I'm intrigued, definitely want to watch, always up for sci-fi stories involving the entire planet. "Hold on to your humanity."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO