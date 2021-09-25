Marvel's Spider-Man Fan Makes Tobey Maguire Proud With Incredible Poster
A Marvel's Spider-Man fan has somehow created an incredible in-game poster that would make Tobey Maguire proud. Yeah, that's right, another incredible Spider-Man 2 poster has been created using The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit. At first glance, the poster looks like it's for the movie, or at least created with assets from the movie, but according to the creator of it, it's made entirely in-game, somehow.comicbook.com
