'I'm standing up for my child:' family, community members protest in support of man involved in use of force investigation
ELYRIA — About two dozen protesters stood outside the Elyria Police Department Friday, demanding others to “stand up” following a use of force investigation. Officer Michael Walker is on paid administrative leave following an incident Tuesday. A video circulated on social media shows Walker putting his hand around a man’s throat and snapping his head to the pavement.chroniclet.com
