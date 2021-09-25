CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cuomo Doesn’t Address Sexual Harassment Claim During CNN Show

 9 days ago
Chris Cuomo did not address a recent sexual assault allegation against him during Friday’s episode of CNN ’s Cuomo Prime Time .

The show aired as scheduled, with Cuomo running through the latest news stories.

Earlier in the day, former ABC executive producer Shelley Ross wrote in a column for The New York Times that she was sexually harassed by Cuomo while they were both working at the network. She alleged that Cuomo engaged in inappropriate behavior at a work party in 2005, in which ABC colleagues were present along with Ross’s husband.

She described Cuomo greeting her with “a strong bear hug” while “lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock,” and saying to her: “I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss.” Ross recalled pushing him away and quickly leaving the Upper West Side bar.

Ross detailed in the opinion piece that Cuomo subsequently apologized for the incident via email and said he was “ashamed” for the way he acted.

Last month, Cuomo faced scrutiny when he did not address an investigation by a New York attorney into his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, and the misconduct allegations against him. The CNN anchor did publicly address the situation in later weeks, sharing that he urged his brother to resign “when the time came.”

