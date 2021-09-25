Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. The over/under is set at 45.

Odds for Browns vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponent combined to score over 45 points, the current matchup's total, in 11 of 18 games last year.

Eight of Chicago's 17 games last season went over 45 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 3.8 more points per game (48.8) a season ago than this game's over/under of 45 points.

The Browns and the Bears saw their opponents average a combined 4.3 more points per game last season than the over/under of 45 set for this matchup.

The average over/under the Browns had set in matchups last year was 2.7 more points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Bears in 2020 was 0.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Browns covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

Last season, nine of Cleveland's games hit the over.

The Browns racked up 25.5 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.1 per matchup the Bears allowed.

Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scored more than 23.1 points last season.

The Browns racked up 24.7 more yards per game (369.6) than the Bears allowed per matchup (344.9) last season.

When Cleveland churned out more than 344.9 yards last year, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last season, two fewer than the Bears forced turnovers (18).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bears were an underdog by 7 points or more last year twice, and failed to cover both times.

In Chicago's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Last year the Bears put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns gave up (26.2).

When Chicago scored over 26.2 points last season, it was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bears averaged 27 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Browns gave up per contest (358.4) last season.

Chicago was 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amassed more than 358.4 yards last season.

The Bears turned the ball over one more time (22 total) than the Browns forced turnovers (21) last season.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Cleveland was 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

At home last season, the Browns had one win ATS (1-1) as 7-point favorites or more.

Last season, Cleveland hit the over in five of eight home games.

The average point total in Browns home games last season was 45.9 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (45).

Last season on the road, Chicago was 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bears were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more away from home.

Chicago went over the total in five of eight away games last year.

Last season, Bears away games averaged 45.4 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (45).

