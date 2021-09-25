CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes for a touchdown ahead of Houston Texans outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 18

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. The over/under is set at 45.

Odds for Browns vs. Bears

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponent combined to score over 45 points, the current matchup's total, in 11 of 18 games last year.
  • Eight of Chicago's 17 games last season went over 45 total points scored.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 3.8 more points per game (48.8) a season ago than this game's over/under of 45 points.
  • The Browns and the Bears saw their opponents average a combined 4.3 more points per game last season than the over/under of 45 set for this matchup.
  • The average over/under the Browns had set in matchups last year was 2.7 more points than this outing's point total.
  • The average point total for the Bears in 2020 was 0.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

  • Cleveland won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • The Browns covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more last season (in three opportunities).
  • Last season, nine of Cleveland's games hit the over.
  • The Browns racked up 25.5 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.1 per matchup the Bears allowed.
  • Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scored more than 23.1 points last season.
  • The Browns racked up 24.7 more yards per game (369.6) than the Bears allowed per matchup (344.9) last season.
  • When Cleveland churned out more than 344.9 yards last year, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last season, two fewer than the Bears forced turnovers (18).
Bears stats and trends

  • Chicago compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Bears were an underdog by 7 points or more last year twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • In Chicago's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.
  • Last year the Bears put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns gave up (26.2).
  • When Chicago scored over 26.2 points last season, it was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Bears averaged 27 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Browns gave up per contest (358.4) last season.
  • Chicago was 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amassed more than 358.4 yards last season.
  • The Bears turned the ball over one more time (22 total) than the Browns forced turnovers (21) last season.

Home and road insights

  • At home last season, Cleveland was 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • At home last season, the Browns had one win ATS (1-1) as 7-point favorites or more.
  • Last season, Cleveland hit the over in five of eight home games.
  • The average point total in Browns home games last season was 45.9 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (45).
  • Last season on the road, Chicago was 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bears were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • Chicago went over the total in five of eight away games last year.
  • Last season, Bears away games averaged 45.4 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (45).

