Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (1-1) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (1-1). The over/under is set at 45.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Of 19 games last season, Buffalo played 12 with over 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.
  • Five of Washington's 17 games last season went over 45.5 total points scored.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 6.7 more points per game (52.2) a season ago than this matchup's total of 45.5 points.
  • Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 44 points per game last season, 1.5 fewer than the point total in this game.
  • The average point total in Bills games last year was 2.7 more points than the total of 45.5 in this matchup.
  • The average over/under in Football Team games in 2020 was 1.1 less points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Bills stats and trends

  • Buffalo covered 11 times in 16 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Bills covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • A total of 11 of Buffalo's games last season went over the point total.
  • The Bills put up 10.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Football Team gave up (20.6) last season.
  • Buffalo was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall in games when it recorded more than 20.6 points last season.
  • The Bills collected 396.4 yards per game last year, 91.8 more yards than the 304.6 the Football Team gave up per outing.
  • In games that Buffalo totaled more than 304.6 yards last season, the team was 11-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall.
  • Last year the Bills had 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Football Team had takeaways (23).
Washington stats and trends

  • Washington went 8-7-1 ATS last year.
  • The Football Team covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).
  • Washington and its opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 16 times last year.
  • The Football Team averaged just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Bills gave up (23.4) last year.
  • When Washington put up more than 23.4 points last year, it was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Football Team averaged 317.3 yards per game last year, 35.2 fewer yards than the 352.5 the Bills allowed per outing.
  • When Washington piled up more than 352.5 yards last season, the team was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • The Football Team turned the ball over 27 times last season, one more turnover than the Bills forced (26).

Home and road insights

  • At home last year, Buffalo was 7-1 overall and 6-2 against the spread.
  • In eight games at home last year, Buffalo hit the over five times.
  • Last season, Bills home games averaged 47.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Last season on the road, Washington was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • In eight away games last season, Washington hit the over three times.
  • Last season, Football Team away games averaged 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

