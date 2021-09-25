Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (1-1) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (1-1). The over/under is set at 45.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Of 19 games last season, Buffalo played 12 with over 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.

Five of Washington's 17 games last season went over 45.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 6.7 more points per game (52.2) a season ago than this matchup's total of 45.5 points.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 44 points per game last season, 1.5 fewer than the point total in this game.

The average point total in Bills games last year was 2.7 more points than the total of 45.5 in this matchup.

The average over/under in Football Team games in 2020 was 1.1 less points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo covered 11 times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

The Bills covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

A total of 11 of Buffalo's games last season went over the point total.

The Bills put up 10.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Football Team gave up (20.6) last season.

Buffalo was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall in games when it recorded more than 20.6 points last season.

The Bills collected 396.4 yards per game last year, 91.8 more yards than the 304.6 the Football Team gave up per outing.

In games that Buffalo totaled more than 304.6 yards last season, the team was 11-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Last year the Bills had 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Football Team had takeaways (23).

Washington stats and trends

Washington went 8-7-1 ATS last year.

The Football Team covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

Washington and its opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 16 times last year.

The Football Team averaged just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Bills gave up (23.4) last year.

When Washington put up more than 23.4 points last year, it was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Football Team averaged 317.3 yards per game last year, 35.2 fewer yards than the 352.5 the Bills allowed per outing.

When Washington piled up more than 352.5 yards last season, the team was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Football Team turned the ball over 27 times last season, one more turnover than the Bills forced (26).

Home and road insights

At home last year, Buffalo was 7-1 overall and 6-2 against the spread.

In eight games at home last year, Buffalo hit the over five times.

Last season, Bills home games averaged 47.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Last season on the road, Washington was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

In eight away games last season, Washington hit the over three times.

Last season, Football Team away games averaged 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

