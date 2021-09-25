Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

AFC West rivals square off when the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is favored by a touchdown. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Kansas City played eight games with more than 54.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Last season, eight of Los Angeles' 16 games had a combined total higher than 54.5 points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 0.9 fewer points per game (53.6) a season ago than this matchup's total of 54.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 49.2 points per game last season, 5.3 fewer than the over/under for this game.

The average total the Chiefs had set in games last year was 2.9 fewer points than this outing's point total.

Chargers games in 2020 averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 7-point favorites last season, the Chiefs had an ATS record of 3-8.

A total of eight of Kansas City's games last season went over the point total.

The Chiefs put up three more points per game (29.6) than the Chargers allowed (26.6) last season.

When Kansas City scored more than 26.6 points last year, it was 6-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Chiefs collected 72.4 more yards per game (415.8) than the Chargers gave up per contest (343.4) last year.

When Kansas City totaled over 343.4 yards last year, the team was 6-10 against the spread and 14-2 overall.

Last season the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Chargers had takeaways (19).

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Chargers covered the spread three times last year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

A total of nine of Los Angeles' games last season went over the point total.

Last season the Chargers put up just 1.4 more points per game (24) than the Chiefs gave up (22.6).

Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scored over 22.6 points last season.

The Chargers collected 23.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Chiefs gave up per outing (358.3) last year.

Los Angeles was 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team picked up over 358.3 yards last year.

The Chargers turned the ball over 16 times last season, six fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

Kansas City was 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home last season.

At home last season, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs were 3-4 ATS.

Last year, Kansas City went over the total in four of eight home games.

The average total in Chiefs home games last season was 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

In away games last season, Los Angeles was 3-5 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

In eight away games last season, Los Angeles hit the over six times.

Chargers away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 8.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

