Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs against Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

AFC West rivals square off when the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is favored by a touchdown. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City played eight games with more than 54.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
  • Last season, eight of Los Angeles' 16 games had a combined total higher than 54.5 points scored.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 0.9 fewer points per game (53.6) a season ago than this matchup's total of 54.5 points.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 49.2 points per game last season, 5.3 fewer than the over/under for this game.
  • The average total the Chiefs had set in games last year was 2.9 fewer points than this outing's point total.
  • Chargers games in 2020 averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Chiefs stats and trends

  • Kansas City put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.
  • When playing as at least 7-point favorites last season, the Chiefs had an ATS record of 3-8.
  • A total of eight of Kansas City's games last season went over the point total.
  • The Chiefs put up three more points per game (29.6) than the Chargers allowed (26.6) last season.
  • When Kansas City scored more than 26.6 points last year, it was 6-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Chiefs collected 72.4 more yards per game (415.8) than the Chargers gave up per contest (343.4) last year.
  • When Kansas City totaled over 343.4 yards last year, the team was 6-10 against the spread and 14-2 overall.
  • Last season the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Chargers had takeaways (19).
Chargers stats and trends

  • Los Angeles won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • The Chargers covered the spread three times last year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
  • A total of nine of Los Angeles' games last season went over the point total.
  • Last season the Chargers put up just 1.4 more points per game (24) than the Chiefs gave up (22.6).
  • Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scored over 22.6 points last season.
  • The Chargers collected 23.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Chiefs gave up per outing (358.3) last year.
  • Los Angeles was 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team picked up over 358.3 yards last year.
  • The Chargers turned the ball over 16 times last season, six fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City was 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home last season.
  • At home last season, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs were 3-4 ATS.
  • Last year, Kansas City went over the total in four of eight home games.
  • The average total in Chiefs home games last season was 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
  • In away games last season, Los Angeles was 3-5 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • In eight away games last season, Los Angeles hit the over six times.
  • Chargers away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 8.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

