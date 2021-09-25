Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.
AFC West rivals square off when the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is favored by a touchdown. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Over/under insights
- Kansas City played eight games with more than 54.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- Last season, eight of Los Angeles' 16 games had a combined total higher than 54.5 points scored.
- The two teams averaged a combined 0.9 fewer points per game (53.6) a season ago than this matchup's total of 54.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 49.2 points per game last season, 5.3 fewer than the over/under for this game.
- The average total the Chiefs had set in games last year was 2.9 fewer points than this outing's point total.
- Chargers games in 2020 averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.
- When playing as at least 7-point favorites last season, the Chiefs had an ATS record of 3-8.
- A total of eight of Kansas City's games last season went over the point total.
- The Chiefs put up three more points per game (29.6) than the Chargers allowed (26.6) last season.
- When Kansas City scored more than 26.6 points last year, it was 6-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Chiefs collected 72.4 more yards per game (415.8) than the Chargers gave up per contest (343.4) last year.
- When Kansas City totaled over 343.4 yards last year, the team was 6-10 against the spread and 14-2 overall.
- Last season the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Chargers had takeaways (19).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Chargers covered the spread three times last year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
- A total of nine of Los Angeles' games last season went over the point total.
- Last season the Chargers put up just 1.4 more points per game (24) than the Chiefs gave up (22.6).
- Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scored over 22.6 points last season.
- The Chargers collected 23.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Chiefs gave up per outing (358.3) last year.
- Los Angeles was 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team picked up over 358.3 yards last year.
- The Chargers turned the ball over 16 times last season, six fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (22).
Home and road insights
- Kansas City was 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home last season.
- At home last season, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs were 3-4 ATS.
- Last year, Kansas City went over the total in four of eight home games.
- The average total in Chiefs home games last season was 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
- In away games last season, Los Angeles was 3-5 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
- In eight away games last season, Los Angeles hit the over six times.
- Chargers away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 8.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0