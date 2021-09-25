Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.
AFC North foes meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is 43.5.
Odds for Steelers vs. Bengals
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to score over 43.5 points, the current matchup's over/under, in 11 of 17 games last season.
- Cincinnati's games went over 43.5 total points scored in nine of 16 matchups last year.
- The Steelers and the Bengals combined to average 1.9 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 43.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.5 more points per game last season (46) than this game's total of 43.5 points.
- The average over/under the Steelers had set in games last year was 1.4 more points than this outing's point total.
- Bengals games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 45.8 points, 2.3 more than the point total in this matchup.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh went 10-6-0 ATS last season.
- The Steelers covered the spread six times last season (6-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Pittsburgh's games.
- The Steelers put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (26) than the Bengals gave up (26.5) last season.
- When Pittsburgh scored over 26.5 points last season, it was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Steelers averaged 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals allowed per outing (389.2) last season.
- Pittsburgh was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piled up over 389.2 yards last year.
- The Steelers turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last year.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati went 9-7-0 ATS last year.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Bengals had an ATS record of 8-6.
- Cincinnati's games went over the point total eight out of 16 times last year.
- The Bengals put up 19.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 19.5 the Steelers gave up.
- Cincinnati was 8-0 against the spread and 4-3-1 overall last season when the team notched more than 19.5 points.
- The Bengals racked up 319.8 yards per game last year, just 14 more than the 305.8 the Steelers allowed per outing.
- When Cincinnati churned out over 305.8 yards last season, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- Last year the Bengals had 24 turnovers, three fewer than the Steelers had takeaways (27).
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh was 5-3 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home last season.
- The Steelers were 4-3 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or more at home last year.
- In eight home games last season, Pittsburgh went over the total five times.
- The average point total in Steelers home games last season was 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
- On the road last season, Cincinnati was 1-6-1 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
- Last season, in eight away games, Cincinnati went over the total four times.
- Bengals away games last season averaged 46.0 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
