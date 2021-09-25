Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

AFC North foes meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is 43.5.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to score over 43.5 points, the current matchup's over/under, in 11 of 17 games last season.

Cincinnati's games went over 43.5 total points scored in nine of 16 matchups last year.

The Steelers and the Bengals combined to average 1.9 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 43.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.5 more points per game last season (46) than this game's total of 43.5 points.

The average over/under the Steelers had set in games last year was 1.4 more points than this outing's point total.

Bengals games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 45.8 points, 2.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh went 10-6-0 ATS last season.

The Steelers covered the spread six times last season (6-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Pittsburgh's games.

The Steelers put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (26) than the Bengals gave up (26.5) last season.

When Pittsburgh scored over 26.5 points last season, it was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Steelers averaged 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals allowed per outing (389.2) last season.

Pittsburgh was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piled up over 389.2 yards last year.

The Steelers turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last year.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati went 9-7-0 ATS last year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Bengals had an ATS record of 8-6.

Cincinnati's games went over the point total eight out of 16 times last year.

The Bengals put up 19.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 19.5 the Steelers gave up.

Cincinnati was 8-0 against the spread and 4-3-1 overall last season when the team notched more than 19.5 points.

The Bengals racked up 319.8 yards per game last year, just 14 more than the 305.8 the Steelers allowed per outing.

When Cincinnati churned out over 305.8 yards last season, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Last year the Bengals had 24 turnovers, three fewer than the Steelers had takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh was 5-3 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home last season.

The Steelers were 4-3 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or more at home last year.

In eight home games last season, Pittsburgh went over the total five times.

The average point total in Steelers home games last season was 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

On the road last season, Cincinnati was 1-6-1 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

Last season, in eight away games, Cincinnati went over the total four times.

Bengals away games last season averaged 46.0 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

