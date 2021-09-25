Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Ryan Tannehill (17) talk as they face the Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Titans Seahawks 146

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) are 6-point favorites when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) in an AFC South matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The point total is set at 47.

Odds for Titans vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Out of 17 games last year, Tennessee played 13 with more than 47 points scored, its current matchup's total.

Indianapolis played 11 games last year (64.7% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 47 points.

The Titans and the Colts combined to average 11.9 more points per game a season ago than the total of 47 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 50 points per game last season, three more than the point total in this game.

The average point total in Titans games last year was 3.3 more points than the over/under of 47 in this matchup.

Colts games in 2020 averaged a total of 48.0 points, 1.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Titans were favored by 6 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

A total of 12 of Tennessee's games last season hit the over.

Last year, the Titans racked up 8.1 more points per game (30.7) than the Colts surrendered (22.6).

Tennessee was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall last season when the team recorded over 22.6 points.

The Titans averaged 64.3 more yards per game (396.4) than the Colts gave up per outing (332.1) last year.

In games that Tennessee piled up over 332.1 yards last year, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Titans turned the ball over 12 times last year, 13 fewer than the Colts forced turnovers (25).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread last year.

The Colts covered the spread when playing as at least 6-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

In Indianapolis' games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Last season the Colts scored just 0.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Titans surrendered (27.4).

Indianapolis was 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scored over 27.4 points last year.

The Colts racked up 20.2 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Titans gave up (398.3) per contest last season.

When Indianapolis churned out more than 398.3 yards last year, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Last year the Colts had 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the Titans had takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Tennessee was 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home last season.

The Titans had two wins ATS (2-1) as 6-point favorites or more at home last season.

Tennessee went over the total in six of eight games at home last season.

The average point total in Titans home games last season was 50.3 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Last year on the road, Indianapolis was 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Colts were winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point underdogs or more on the road.

Last year, in six of eight away games Indianapolis hit the over.

Colts away games last season averaged 47.4 total points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (47).

