New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.
The New England Patriots (1-1) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the New Orleans Saints (1-1). The over/under is set at 43 points for the game.
Odds for Patriots vs. Saints
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponent combined to score over 43 points, the current matchup's point total, in seven of 16 games last season.
- New Orleans' games went over 43 total points scored in 11 of 18 matchups last year.
- The Patriots and the Saints combined to average 7.5 more points per game a season ago than the total of 43 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.2 more points per game last season (43.2) than this game's over/under of 43 points.
- The Patriots' average point total in outings last year was 44.8, 1.8 points higher than the total in this game.
- Saints games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 47.8 points, 4.8 more than the point total in this matchup.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Patriots were favored by 3 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- New England and its opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 16 times last season.
- The Patriots averaged 20.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 21.1 per outing the Saints allowed.
- New England was 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 21.1 points.
- The Patriots racked up only 16.4 more yards per game (327.3) than the Saints gave up per contest (310.9) last season.
- In games that New England amassed more than 310.9 yards last season, the team was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Patriots turned the ball over 19 times last season, seven fewer than the Saints forced turnovers (26).
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Saints were an underdog by 3 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.
- New Orleans' games hit the over 10 out of 16 times last year.
- Last year the Saints racked up eight more points per game (30.1) than the Patriots gave up (22.1).
- When New Orleans put up over 22.1 points last year, it was 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall.
- The Saints averaged 376.4 yards per game last season, 22.6 more yards than the 353.8 the Patriots gave up per outing.
- In games that New Orleans churned out over 353.8 yards last season, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
- Last season the Saints had 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Patriots had takeaways (22).
Home and road insights
- New England was 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home last season.
- At home last season, as 3-point favorites or more, the Patriots were 3-2 ATS.
- New England hit the over twice in eight home games last year.
- Patriots home games last season averaged 44.9 total points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (43).
- New Orleans was 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, in away games last season.
- Last year, as 3-point underdogs or more away from home, the Saints were 4-3 ATS.
- In eight away games last year, New Orleans hit the over four times.
- The average point total in Saints away games last season was 45.4 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
