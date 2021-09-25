CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (1-1) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the New Orleans Saints (1-1). The over/under is set at 43 points for the game.

Odds for Patriots vs. Saints

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponent combined to score over 43 points, the current matchup's point total, in seven of 16 games last season.
  • New Orleans' games went over 43 total points scored in 11 of 18 matchups last year.
  • The Patriots and the Saints combined to average 7.5 more points per game a season ago than the total of 43 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.2 more points per game last season (43.2) than this game's over/under of 43 points.
  • The Patriots' average point total in outings last year was 44.8, 1.8 points higher than the total in this game.
  • Saints games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 47.8 points, 4.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Patriots stats and trends

  • New England compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Patriots were favored by 3 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
  • New England and its opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 16 times last season.
  • The Patriots averaged 20.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 21.1 per outing the Saints allowed.
  • New England was 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 21.1 points.
  • The Patriots racked up only 16.4 more yards per game (327.3) than the Saints gave up per contest (310.9) last season.
  • In games that New England amassed more than 310.9 yards last season, the team was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Patriots turned the ball over 19 times last season, seven fewer than the Saints forced turnovers (26).
Saints stats and trends

  • New Orleans put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Saints were an underdog by 3 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.
  • New Orleans' games hit the over 10 out of 16 times last year.
  • Last year the Saints racked up eight more points per game (30.1) than the Patriots gave up (22.1).
  • When New Orleans put up over 22.1 points last year, it was 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall.
  • The Saints averaged 376.4 yards per game last season, 22.6 more yards than the 353.8 the Patriots gave up per outing.
  • In games that New Orleans churned out over 353.8 yards last season, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • Last season the Saints had 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Patriots had takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

  • New England was 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home last season.
  • At home last season, as 3-point favorites or more, the Patriots were 3-2 ATS.
  • New England hit the over twice in eight home games last year.
  • Patriots home games last season averaged 44.9 total points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (43).
  • New Orleans was 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, in away games last season.
  • Last year, as 3-point underdogs or more away from home, the Saints were 4-3 ATS.
  • In eight away games last year, New Orleans hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Saints away games last season was 45.4 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots
Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

