New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.
The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the New York Giants (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The point total is 47.5.
Odds for Giants vs. Falcons
Over/under insights
- New York played two games with over 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- Last year, eight of Atlanta's 16 games had a combined total of more than 47.5 points scored.
- The Giants and the Falcons combined to average 5.2 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 47.5 set for this matchup.
- The Giants and the Falcons saw their opponents average a combined 0.7 more points per game last season than the over/under of 47.5 set for this matchup.
- The average point total in Giants games last year was 2.2 less points than the over/under of 47.5 in this matchup.
- The average point total for the Falcons in 2020 was 3.9 points higher than this game's over/under.
Giants stats and trends
- New York went 9-7-0 ATS last season.
- The Giants were favored by 2.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in New York's games.
- The Giants averaged 17.5 points per game last year, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons surrendered per contest (25.9).
- New York was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scored over 25.9 points last season.
- The Giants collected 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons allowed per matchup (398.4) last year.
- The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last season, one more turnover than the Falcons forced (21).
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Falcons were 5-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- In Atlanta's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
- The Falcons averaged just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants allowed (22.3) last season.
- Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall last year when the team put up more than 22.3 points.
- The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants gave up per contest (349.3) last year.
- Atlanta was 6-5 against the spread and 3-8 overall when the team piled up over 349.3 yards last season.
- Last season the Falcons had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Giants had takeaways (22).
Home and road insights
- At home last season, New York was 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- Last season, in eight home games, New York went over the total twice.
- The average total in Giants home games last season was 44.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
- Atlanta was 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, in away games last season.
- In eight away games last season, Atlanta went over the total three times.
- Last season, Falcons away games averaged 52.4 points, 4.9 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
