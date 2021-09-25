New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the New York Giants (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The point total is 47.5.

Odds for Giants vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New York played two games with over 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Last year, eight of Atlanta's 16 games had a combined total of more than 47.5 points scored.

The Giants and the Falcons combined to average 5.2 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 47.5 set for this matchup.

The Giants and the Falcons saw their opponents average a combined 0.7 more points per game last season than the over/under of 47.5 set for this matchup.

The average point total in Giants games last year was 2.2 less points than the over/under of 47.5 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Falcons in 2020 was 3.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Giants stats and trends

New York went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Giants were favored by 2.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in New York's games.

The Giants averaged 17.5 points per game last year, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons surrendered per contest (25.9).

New York was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scored over 25.9 points last season.

The Giants collected 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons allowed per matchup (398.4) last year.

The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last season, one more turnover than the Falcons forced (21).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Falcons were 5-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In Atlanta's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

The Falcons averaged just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants allowed (22.3) last season.

Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall last year when the team put up more than 22.3 points.

The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants gave up per contest (349.3) last year.

Atlanta was 6-5 against the spread and 3-8 overall when the team piled up over 349.3 yards last season.

Last season the Falcons had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Giants had takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

At home last season, New York was 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Last season, in eight home games, New York went over the total twice.

The average total in Giants home games last season was 44.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Atlanta was 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, in away games last season.

In eight away games last season, Atlanta went over the total three times.

Last season, Falcons away games averaged 52.4 points, 4.9 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

