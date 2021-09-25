CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGjIu_0c7SXYoC00

Check out odds, plays and more for the New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the New York Giants (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The point total is 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Giants vs. Falcons

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

  • New York played two games with over 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
  • Last year, eight of Atlanta's 16 games had a combined total of more than 47.5 points scored.
  • The Giants and the Falcons combined to average 5.2 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 47.5 set for this matchup.
  • The Giants and the Falcons saw their opponents average a combined 0.7 more points per game last season than the over/under of 47.5 set for this matchup.
  • The average point total in Giants games last year was 2.2 less points than the over/under of 47.5 in this matchup.
  • The average point total for the Falcons in 2020 was 3.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Giants stats and trends

  • New York went 9-7-0 ATS last season.
  • The Giants were favored by 2.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in New York's games.
  • The Giants averaged 17.5 points per game last year, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons surrendered per contest (25.9).
  • New York was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scored over 25.9 points last season.
  • The Giants collected 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons allowed per matchup (398.4) last year.
  • The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last season, one more turnover than the Falcons forced (21).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Falcons stats and trends

  • Atlanta won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.
  • The Falcons were 5-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • In Atlanta's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
  • The Falcons averaged just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants allowed (22.3) last season.
  • Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall last year when the team put up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants gave up per contest (349.3) last year.
  • Atlanta was 6-5 against the spread and 3-8 overall when the team piled up over 349.3 yards last season.
  • Last season the Falcons had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Giants had takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

  • At home last season, New York was 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
  • Last season, in eight home games, New York went over the total twice.
  • The average total in Giants home games last season was 44.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • Atlanta was 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, in away games last season.
  • In eight away games last season, Atlanta went over the total three times.
  • Last season, Falcons away games averaged 52.4 points, 4.9 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants - Atlanta Falcons Final Week 3 Injury Report Revealed

Giants second-year linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) will miss his second straight game. Brown's absence is felt most on special teams, where he saw most of his snaps in Week 1 against Denver. Speaking of special teams, Nate Ebner (quad) is one of three players listed as questionable. Ebner has been...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Nfl Week 3#American Football#Washington Football Team#Falcons Odds#Ats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy