Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-2) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 as a 7.5-point underdog. An over/under of 50.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Ravens vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponent combined to score over 50.5 points, the current matchup's point total, in seven of 18 games last year.
  • Last season, 11 of Detroit's 16 matchups went over 50.5 total points scored.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 2.4 more points per game (52.9) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 50.5 points.
  • Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 51.3 points per game last season, 0.8 more than the over/under in this game.
  • The average over/under the Ravens had set in games last year was 3.7 fewer points than this outing's point total.
  • The average point total for the Lions in 2020 was 0.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

  • Baltimore went 10-5-1 ATS last season.
  • The Ravens were favored by 7.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.
  • Baltimore's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.
  • Last year, the Ravens averaged 3.1 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Lions allowed (32.4).
  • Baltimore was 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it put up more than 32.4 points last season.
  • The Ravens racked up 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions gave up per matchup.
  • Baltimore was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piled up more than 419.8 yards last season.
  • The Ravens turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (12) last season.
Lions stats and trends

  • Detroit went 7-9-0 ATS last year.
  • The Lions were an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 16 times last year.
  • The Lions racked up 4.7 more points per game (23.6) than the Ravens surrendered (18.9) last year.
  • When Detroit put up over 18.9 points last year, it was 7-7 against the spread and 5-9 overall.
  • The Lions averaged 350.2 yards per game last year, 20.4 more yards than the 329.8 the Ravens allowed per matchup.
  • Detroit was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team totaled more than 329.8 yards last season.
  • The Lions turned the ball over 21 times last year, one fewer times than the Ravens forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

  • Detroit was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last year.
  • Last year, Detroit went over the total in six of eight home games.
  • Last season, Lions home games averaged 50.7 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).
  • Last season on the road, Baltimore was 5-2-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Ravens had two wins ATS (2-1-1) as 7.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • Last year, in eight road games, Baltimore went over the total three times.
  • The average total in Ravens away games last season was 45.7 points, 4.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

