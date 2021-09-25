Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-2) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 as a 7.5-point underdog. An over/under of 50.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Ravens vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponent combined to score over 50.5 points, the current matchup's point total, in seven of 18 games last year.

Last season, 11 of Detroit's 16 matchups went over 50.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 2.4 more points per game (52.9) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 50.5 points.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 51.3 points per game last season, 0.8 more than the over/under in this game.

The average over/under the Ravens had set in games last year was 3.7 fewer points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Lions in 2020 was 0.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore went 10-5-1 ATS last season.

The Ravens were favored by 7.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.

Baltimore's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Ravens averaged 3.1 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Lions allowed (32.4).

Baltimore was 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it put up more than 32.4 points last season.

The Ravens racked up 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions gave up per matchup.

Baltimore was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piled up more than 419.8 yards last season.

The Ravens turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (12) last season.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit went 7-9-0 ATS last year.

The Lions were an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 16 times last year.

The Lions racked up 4.7 more points per game (23.6) than the Ravens surrendered (18.9) last year.

When Detroit put up over 18.9 points last year, it was 7-7 against the spread and 5-9 overall.

The Lions averaged 350.2 yards per game last year, 20.4 more yards than the 329.8 the Ravens allowed per matchup.

Detroit was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team totaled more than 329.8 yards last season.

The Lions turned the ball over 21 times last year, one fewer times than the Ravens forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

Detroit was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last year.

Last year, Detroit went over the total in six of eight home games.

Last season, Lions home games averaged 50.7 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Last season on the road, Baltimore was 5-2-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Ravens had two wins ATS (2-1-1) as 7.5-point favorites or more away from home.

Last year, in eight road games, Baltimore went over the total three times.

The average total in Ravens away games last season was 45.7 points, 4.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

