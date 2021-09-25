Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.
Oddsmakers give the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Miami Dolphins (1-1). Las Vegas is favored by 4 points. An over/under of 44 is set in the contest.
Odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas played 15 games with more than 44 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- Last season, 10 of Miami's 16 games had a combined total higher than 44 points scored.
- The two teams averaged a combined 8.4 more points per game (52.4) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 44 points.
- The Raiders and the Dolphins saw their opponents average a combined seven more points per game last season than the point total of 44 set in this outing.
- The average point total for Raiders games last year was 6.8 more points than the total of 44 in this matchup.
- The average over/under in Dolphins games in 2020 was 2.7 more points than the point total of 44 for this outing.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.
- The Raiders did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- Las Vegas and its opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, the Raiders racked up six more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins gave up (21.1).
- Las Vegas was 7-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall last season when the team scored more than 21.1 points.
- The Raiders averaged 383.3 yards per game last season, just 15.4 more than the 367.9 the Dolphins gave up per matchup.
- In games that Las Vegas piled up more than 367.9 yards last year, the team was 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- The Raiders had 26 giveaways last year, while the Dolphins had 29 takeaways.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami went 11-5-0 ATS last year.
- The Dolphins were an underdog by 4 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- Miami's games went over the point total seven out of 16 times last year.
- The Dolphins put up 4.6 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders allowed (29.9) last season.
- Miami was 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall last year when the team recorded more than 29.9 points.
- The Dolphins averaged 339 yards per game last season, 50.1 fewer yards than the 389.1 the Raiders allowed per matchup.
- Miami was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amassed more than 389.1 yards last season.
- The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last year.
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Las Vegas was 4-4 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
- In seven of eight home games last year, Las Vegas hit the over.
- Raiders home games last season averaged 51.5 total points, 7.5 more than this outing's over/under (44).
- On the road last season, Miami was 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.
- Away from home, the Dolphins had one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.
- In four of eight road games last year, Miami went over the total.
- Dolphins away games last season averaged 46.8 total points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (44).
