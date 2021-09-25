Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Miami Dolphins (1-1). Las Vegas is favored by 4 points. An over/under of 44 is set in the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

Las Vegas played 15 games with more than 44 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Last season, 10 of Miami's 16 games had a combined total higher than 44 points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 8.4 more points per game (52.4) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 44 points.

The Raiders and the Dolphins saw their opponents average a combined seven more points per game last season than the point total of 44 set in this outing.

The average point total for Raiders games last year was 6.8 more points than the total of 44 in this matchup.

The average over/under in Dolphins games in 2020 was 2.7 more points than the point total of 44 for this outing.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Raiders did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Las Vegas and its opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Raiders racked up six more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins gave up (21.1).

Las Vegas was 7-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall last season when the team scored more than 21.1 points.

The Raiders averaged 383.3 yards per game last season, just 15.4 more than the 367.9 the Dolphins gave up per matchup.

In games that Las Vegas piled up more than 367.9 yards last year, the team was 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Raiders had 26 giveaways last year, while the Dolphins had 29 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami went 11-5-0 ATS last year.

The Dolphins were an underdog by 4 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Miami's games went over the point total seven out of 16 times last year.

The Dolphins put up 4.6 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders allowed (29.9) last season.

Miami was 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall last year when the team recorded more than 29.9 points.

The Dolphins averaged 339 yards per game last season, 50.1 fewer yards than the 389.1 the Raiders allowed per matchup.

Miami was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amassed more than 389.1 yards last season.

The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last year.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Las Vegas was 4-4 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

In seven of eight home games last year, Las Vegas hit the over.

Raiders home games last season averaged 51.5 total points, 7.5 more than this outing's over/under (44).

On the road last season, Miami was 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

Away from home, the Dolphins had one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.

In four of eight road games last year, Miami went over the total.

Dolphins away games last season averaged 46.8 total points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.