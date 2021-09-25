Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) are 8-point underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-0). The over/under is 51.5.
Odds for Cardinals vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Last season, Arizona's games finished over 51.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, six (out of 16) times.
- Jacksonville played seven games last year (43.8% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 51.5 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 6.8 less points per game (44.7) a season ago than this game's total of 51.5 points.
- The Cardinals and the Jaguars saw their opponents average a combined 2.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 51.5 set in this game.
- The Cardinals' average point total in matchups last year was 50.6, 0.9 points less than the total in this game.
- Jaguars games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 49.0 points, 2.5 less than the point total in this matchup.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, the Cardinals put up 5.2 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars gave up (30.8).
- When Arizona recorded over 30.8 points last season, it was 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Cardinals racked up 33.1 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Jaguars gave up per contest (417.7) last year.
- When Arizona picked up more than 417.7 yards last season, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cardinals turned the ball over 21 times last year, four more turnovers than the Jaguars forced (17).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Jaguars were an underdog by 8 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Jacksonville's games hit the over eight out of 16 times last year.
- The Jaguars put up 19.1 points per game last season, 3.8 fewer than the Cardinals allowed (22.9).
- Jacksonville was 5-2 against the spread and 1-6 overall in games when it scored over 22.9 points last year.
- The Jaguars racked up 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals gave up per contest (351.9) last year.
- In games that Jacksonville totaled over 351.9 yards last season, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall.
- The Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times last year, four more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (21).
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Jacksonville was 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.
- Last season, in eight home games, Jacksonville went over the total four times.
- Jaguars home games last season averaged 48.9 total points, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
- Last year in away games, Arizona was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- Last year, in eight away games, Arizona did not hit the over once.
- The average total in Cardinals away games last season was 50.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
