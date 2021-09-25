Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) celebrates his touchdown catch and run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) are 8-point underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-0). The over/under is 51.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

Last season, Arizona's games finished over 51.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, six (out of 16) times.

Jacksonville played seven games last year (43.8% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 51.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 6.8 less points per game (44.7) a season ago than this game's total of 51.5 points.

The Cardinals and the Jaguars saw their opponents average a combined 2.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 51.5 set in this game.

The Cardinals' average point total in matchups last year was 50.6, 0.9 points less than the total in this game.

Jaguars games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 49.0 points, 2.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Cardinals put up 5.2 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars gave up (30.8).

When Arizona recorded over 30.8 points last season, it was 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cardinals racked up 33.1 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Jaguars gave up per contest (417.7) last year.

When Arizona picked up more than 417.7 yards last season, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cardinals turned the ball over 21 times last year, four more turnovers than the Jaguars forced (17).

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Jaguars were an underdog by 8 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Jacksonville's games hit the over eight out of 16 times last year.

The Jaguars put up 19.1 points per game last season, 3.8 fewer than the Cardinals allowed (22.9).

Jacksonville was 5-2 against the spread and 1-6 overall in games when it scored over 22.9 points last year.

The Jaguars racked up 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals gave up per contest (351.9) last year.

In games that Jacksonville totaled over 351.9 yards last season, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall.

The Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times last year, four more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (21).

Home and road insights

At home last season, Jacksonville was 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

Last season, in eight home games, Jacksonville went over the total four times.

Jaguars home games last season averaged 48.9 total points, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Last year in away games, Arizona was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Last year, in eight away games, Arizona did not hit the over once.

The average total in Cardinals away games last season was 50.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.