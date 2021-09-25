CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5lMw_0c7SXSVq00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) celebrates his touchdown catch and run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) are 8-point underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-0). The over/under is 51.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

  • Last season, Arizona's games finished over 51.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, six (out of 16) times.
  • Jacksonville played seven games last year (43.8% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 51.5 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 6.8 less points per game (44.7) a season ago than this game's total of 51.5 points.
  • The Cardinals and the Jaguars saw their opponents average a combined 2.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 51.5 set in this game.
  • The Cardinals' average point total in matchups last year was 50.6, 0.9 points less than the total in this game.
  • Jaguars games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 49.0 points, 2.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Cardinals stats and trends

  • Arizona went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
  • Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five out of 16 times last season.
  • Last year, the Cardinals put up 5.2 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars gave up (30.8).
  • When Arizona recorded over 30.8 points last season, it was 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals racked up 33.1 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Jaguars gave up per contest (417.7) last year.
  • When Arizona picked up more than 417.7 yards last season, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals turned the ball over 21 times last year, four more turnovers than the Jaguars forced (17).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Jaguars stats and trends

  • Jacksonville won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.
  • The Jaguars were an underdog by 8 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Jacksonville's games hit the over eight out of 16 times last year.
  • The Jaguars put up 19.1 points per game last season, 3.8 fewer than the Cardinals allowed (22.9).
  • Jacksonville was 5-2 against the spread and 1-6 overall in games when it scored over 22.9 points last year.
  • The Jaguars racked up 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals gave up per contest (351.9) last year.
  • In games that Jacksonville totaled over 351.9 yards last season, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall.
  • The Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times last year, four more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (21).

Home and road insights

  • At home last season, Jacksonville was 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.
  • Last season, in eight home games, Jacksonville went over the total four times.
  • Jaguars home games last season averaged 48.9 total points, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
  • Last year in away games, Arizona was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • Last year, in eight away games, Arizona did not hit the over once.
  • The average total in Cardinals away games last season was 50.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
The Spun

What Other NFL Coaches Reportedly Think About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is two games into his professional football career. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is off to an 0-2 start. Jacksonville opened the season with a blowout loss to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars played a little better in Week 2, but still lost, falling to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer responds to talk of him leaving Jaguars for USC

Urban Meyer has coached just one game in his NFL career, but he is already facing questions about whether he could return to college. As you might expect, Meyer insists that is not happening. Meyer was once again linked to the USC head-coaching job after Clay Helton was fired earlier...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Notable Wide Receiver On Monday

It’s been an interesting few weeks for one former first-round NFL draft pick – to say the least. After a tough season with Seattle, Philip Dorsett inked a new deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2021 season. He looked to add a veteran presence to the young Jaguars team, but that plan didn’t work out.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Week 3#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Minnesota Vikings#Ats
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?

For the first two weeks of the 2021 season, things went pretty much according to script. This isn't to say that there weren't some surprises. But for the most part, the teams we expected to be Super Bowl contenders rolled along while the teams that were supposed to be doormats were just that.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy