Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.
The Denver Broncos (2-0) are double-digit favorites (-10.5) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the New York Jets (0-2). The total for this matchup has been set at 42 points.
Odds for Broncos vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Denver played nine games with over 42 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- A total of 11 New York games last season (out of 16) went over 42 total points scored.
- The Broncos and the Jets combined to average 6.6 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 42 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 14.5 more points per game last season (56.5) than this matchup's over/under of 42 points.
- The Broncos' average point total in outings last year was 45.5, 3.5 points higher than the over/under in this game.
- Jets games in 2020 averaged a total of 44.9 points, 2.9 more than the point total in this matchup.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Denver and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, the Broncos put up 8.4 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Jets allowed (28.6).
- Denver was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team put up over 28.6 points.
- The Broncos collected 52 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jets gave up per contest (387.6) last season.
- Denver was 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piled up more than 387.6 yards last year.
- The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets forced (19).
Jets stats and trends
- New York compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last season.
- The Jets covered the spread once last year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- Last season, seven of New York's games went over the point total.
- The Jets put up 12.7 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Broncos allowed (27.9) last season.
- New York was 2-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall last season when the team put up over 27.9 points.
- The Jets collected 279.9 yards per game last year, 88 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos gave up per outing.
- Last season the Jets turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).
Home and road insights
- Denver was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last season.
- Denver went over the total in four of eight home games last year.
- Last season, Broncos home games averaged 44.4 points, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under (42).
- On the road last season, New York had two wins against the spread and was 1-7 overall.
- New York went over the total in three of eight road games last season.
- The average point total in Jets away games last season was 45.0 points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42).
