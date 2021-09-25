CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npbxR_0c7SXRd700

Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reacts during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (2-0) are double-digit favorites (-10.5) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the New York Jets (0-2). The total for this matchup has been set at 42 points.

Odds for Broncos vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Denver played nine games with over 42 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
  • A total of 11 New York games last season (out of 16) went over 42 total points scored.
  • The Broncos and the Jets combined to average 6.6 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 42 set for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 14.5 more points per game last season (56.5) than this matchup's over/under of 42 points.
  • The Broncos' average point total in outings last year was 45.5, 3.5 points higher than the over/under in this game.
  • Jets games in 2020 averaged a total of 44.9 points, 2.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

Broncos stats and trends

  • Denver compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Denver and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.
  • Last year, the Broncos put up 8.4 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Jets allowed (28.6).
  • Denver was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team put up over 28.6 points.
  • The Broncos collected 52 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jets gave up per contest (387.6) last season.
  • Denver was 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piled up more than 387.6 yards last year.
  • The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets forced (19).
Jets stats and trends

  • New York compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Jets covered the spread once last year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • Last season, seven of New York's games went over the point total.
  • The Jets put up 12.7 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Broncos allowed (27.9) last season.
  • New York was 2-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall last season when the team put up over 27.9 points.
  • The Jets collected 279.9 yards per game last year, 88 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos gave up per outing.
  • Last season the Jets turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Denver was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last season.
  • Denver went over the total in four of eight home games last year.
  • Last season, Broncos home games averaged 44.4 points, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under (42).
  • On the road last season, New York had two wins against the spread and was 1-7 overall.
  • New York went over the total in three of eight road games last season.
  • The average point total in Jets away games last season was 45.0 points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

