Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reacts during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (2-0) are double-digit favorites (-10.5) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the New York Jets (0-2). The total for this matchup has been set at 42 points.

Odds for Broncos vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Denver played nine games with over 42 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.

A total of 11 New York games last season (out of 16) went over 42 total points scored.

The Broncos and the Jets combined to average 6.6 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 42 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 14.5 more points per game last season (56.5) than this matchup's over/under of 42 points.

The Broncos' average point total in outings last year was 45.5, 3.5 points higher than the over/under in this game.

Jets games in 2020 averaged a total of 44.9 points, 2.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Denver and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Broncos put up 8.4 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Jets allowed (28.6).

Denver was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team put up over 28.6 points.

The Broncos collected 52 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jets gave up per contest (387.6) last season.

Denver was 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piled up more than 387.6 yards last year.

The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets forced (19).

Jets stats and trends

New York compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last season.

The Jets covered the spread once last year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Last season, seven of New York's games went over the point total.

The Jets put up 12.7 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Broncos allowed (27.9) last season.

New York was 2-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall last season when the team put up over 27.9 points.

The Jets collected 279.9 yards per game last year, 88 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos gave up per outing.

Last season the Jets turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Denver was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last season.

Denver went over the total in four of eight home games last year.

Last season, Broncos home games averaged 44.4 points, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under (42).

On the road last season, New York had two wins against the spread and was 1-7 overall.

New York went over the total in three of eight road games last season.

The average point total in Jets away games last season was 45.0 points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

