Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnciR_0c7SXPrf00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) yells to his team during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rams win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (2-0) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The over/under is set at 55 for the contest.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

  • Last season, Tampa Bay's games finished over 55 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, seven (out of 20) times.
  • Three of Los Angeles' 18 games last season went over 55 total points scored.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 0.9 fewer points per game (54.1) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 55 points.
  • Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 40.7 points per game last season, 14.3 fewer than the point total in this game.
  • The Buccaneers' average point total in matchups last year was 49.3, 5.7 points less than the total in this game.
  • Rams games in 2020 averaged a total of 47.3 points, 7.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Buccaneers stats and trends

  • Tampa Bay won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • The Buccaneers were 7-7 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Tampa Bay's games hit the over nine out of 16 times last season.
  • The Buccaneers averaged 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams gave up (18.5) last season.
  • Tampa Bay was 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall last season when the team recorded more than 18.5 points.
  • The Buccaneers racked up 384.1 yards per game last year, 102.2 more yards than the 281.9 the Rams allowed per matchup.
  • In games that Tampa Bay amassed over 281.9 yards last season, the team was 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall.
  • Last season the Buccaneers had 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Rams had takeaways (22).
Rams stats and trends

  • Los Angeles compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year, the Rams had an ATS record of 3-3.
  • A total of four of Los Angeles' games last season hit the over.
  • Last year the Rams scored just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers allowed (22.2).
  • When Los Angeles put up over 22.2 points last season, it was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Rams averaged 49.9 more yards per game (377) than the Buccaneers allowed per outing (327.1) last season.
  • When Los Angeles piled up more than 327.1 yards last year, the team was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • Last season the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Buccaneers forced 25 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • At home last season, Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • At home last season, the Rams were 3-3 ATS as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • Last year, in eight home games, Los Angeles did not hit the over.
  • Rams home games last season averaged 46.9 total points, 8.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
  • Tampa Bay was 6-2 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, away from home last season.
  • The Buccaneers went 4-3 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • Tampa Bay went over the total in five of eight away games last season.
  • The average total in Buccaneers away games last season was 48.4 points, 6.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

