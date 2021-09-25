Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams (2-0) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The over/under is set at 55 for the contest.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Last season, Tampa Bay's games finished over 55 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, seven (out of 20) times.

Three of Los Angeles' 18 games last season went over 55 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 0.9 fewer points per game (54.1) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 55 points.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 40.7 points per game last season, 14.3 fewer than the point total in this game.

The Buccaneers' average point total in matchups last year was 49.3, 5.7 points less than the total in this game.

Rams games in 2020 averaged a total of 47.3 points, 7.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Buccaneers were 7-7 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Tampa Bay's games hit the over nine out of 16 times last season.

The Buccaneers averaged 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams gave up (18.5) last season.

Tampa Bay was 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall last season when the team recorded more than 18.5 points.

The Buccaneers racked up 384.1 yards per game last year, 102.2 more yards than the 281.9 the Rams allowed per matchup.

In games that Tampa Bay amassed over 281.9 yards last season, the team was 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall.

Last season the Buccaneers had 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Rams had takeaways (22).

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year, the Rams had an ATS record of 3-3.

A total of four of Los Angeles' games last season hit the over.

Last year the Rams scored just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers allowed (22.2).

When Los Angeles put up over 22.2 points last season, it was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Rams averaged 49.9 more yards per game (377) than the Buccaneers allowed per outing (327.1) last season.

When Los Angeles piled up more than 327.1 yards last year, the team was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Last season the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Buccaneers forced 25 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

At home last season, the Rams were 3-3 ATS as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

Last year, in eight home games, Los Angeles did not hit the over.

Rams home games last season averaged 46.9 total points, 8.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

Tampa Bay was 6-2 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, away from home last season.

The Buccaneers went 4-3 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more on the road.

Tampa Bay went over the total in five of eight away games last season.

The average total in Buccaneers away games last season was 48.4 points, 6.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

