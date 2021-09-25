CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNlEA_0c7SXOEA00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs for yards after the catch against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are only 2-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The point total for the contest is set at 55.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponent combined to score over 55 points, the current matchup's over/under, in six of 17 games last year.
  • Last season, eight of Minnesota's 16 games had a combined total of more than 55 points scored.
  • The Seahawks and the Vikings combined to average 0.6 more points per game a season ago than the total of 55 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 52.9 points per game last season, 2.1 less than the point total for this matchup.
  • The average over/under the Seahawks had set in games last year was 3.7 fewer points than this outing's point total.
  • The average total in Vikings games in 2020 was 5.0 fewer points than the point total of 55 for this outing.

Seahawks stats and trends

  • Seattle went 8-8-0 ATS last season.
  • The Seahawks were 6-8 ATS last season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Seattle's games.
  • The Seahawks scored 28.7 points per game last year, comparable to the 29.7 per contest the Vikings gave up.
  • When Seattle scored over 29.7 points last year, it was 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks racked up 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings allowed per matchup (393.3) last year.
  • In games that Seattle picked up over 393.3 yards last year, the team was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks had 18 giveaways last season, while the Vikings had 22 takeaways.
Vikings stats and trends

  • Minnesota covered six times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
  • When playing as at least 2-point underdogs last season, the Vikings had an ATS record of 4-3.
  • Minnesota's games hit the over 11 out of 16 times last season.
  • Last year the Vikings racked up 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks gave up (23.2).
  • Minnesota was 5-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall in games when it recorded more than 23.2 points last season.
  • The Vikings collected only 12.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Seahawks gave up (380.6) per matchup last season.
  • When Minnesota piled up over 380.6 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
  • The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last season, one more turnover than the Seahawks forced (22).

Home and road insights

  • At home last season, Minnesota had two wins against the spread and was 3-5 overall.
  • At home last season, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6) as 2-point underdogs or greater.
  • In seven of eight games at home last season, Minnesota hit the over.
  • Last season, Vikings home games averaged 49.6 points, 5.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
  • Seattle had two wins against the spread, and was 5-3 overall, away from home last season.
  • The Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) as 2-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In four of eight away games last year, Seattle went over the total.
  • The average total in Seahawks away games last season was 50.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

Powered by Data Skrive.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
