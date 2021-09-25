Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.
The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are only 2-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The point total for the contest is set at 55.
Odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Over/under insights
- Seattle and its opponent combined to score over 55 points, the current matchup's over/under, in six of 17 games last year.
- Last season, eight of Minnesota's 16 games had a combined total of more than 55 points scored.
- The Seahawks and the Vikings combined to average 0.6 more points per game a season ago than the total of 55 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 52.9 points per game last season, 2.1 less than the point total for this matchup.
- The average over/under the Seahawks had set in games last year was 3.7 fewer points than this outing's point total.
- The average total in Vikings games in 2020 was 5.0 fewer points than the point total of 55 for this outing.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle went 8-8-0 ATS last season.
- The Seahawks were 6-8 ATS last season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Seattle's games.
- The Seahawks scored 28.7 points per game last year, comparable to the 29.7 per contest the Vikings gave up.
- When Seattle scored over 29.7 points last year, it was 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Seahawks racked up 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings allowed per matchup (393.3) last year.
- In games that Seattle picked up over 393.3 yards last year, the team was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Seahawks had 18 giveaways last season, while the Vikings had 22 takeaways.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota covered six times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
- When playing as at least 2-point underdogs last season, the Vikings had an ATS record of 4-3.
- Minnesota's games hit the over 11 out of 16 times last season.
- Last year the Vikings racked up 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks gave up (23.2).
- Minnesota was 5-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall in games when it recorded more than 23.2 points last season.
- The Vikings collected only 12.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Seahawks gave up (380.6) per matchup last season.
- When Minnesota piled up over 380.6 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last season, one more turnover than the Seahawks forced (22).
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Minnesota had two wins against the spread and was 3-5 overall.
- At home last season, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6) as 2-point underdogs or greater.
- In seven of eight games at home last season, Minnesota hit the over.
- Last season, Vikings home games averaged 49.6 points, 5.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
- Seattle had two wins against the spread, and was 5-3 overall, away from home last season.
- The Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) as 2-point favorites or more on the road.
- In four of eight away games last year, Seattle went over the total.
- The average total in Seahawks away games last season was 50.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).
