Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs for yards after the catch against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are only 2-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The point total for the contest is set at 55.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponent combined to score over 55 points, the current matchup's over/under, in six of 17 games last year.

Last season, eight of Minnesota's 16 games had a combined total of more than 55 points scored.

The Seahawks and the Vikings combined to average 0.6 more points per game a season ago than the total of 55 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 52.9 points per game last season, 2.1 less than the point total for this matchup.

The average over/under the Seahawks had set in games last year was 3.7 fewer points than this outing's point total.

The average total in Vikings games in 2020 was 5.0 fewer points than the point total of 55 for this outing.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

The Seahawks were 6-8 ATS last season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Seattle's games.

The Seahawks scored 28.7 points per game last year, comparable to the 29.7 per contest the Vikings gave up.

When Seattle scored over 29.7 points last year, it was 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Seahawks racked up 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings allowed per matchup (393.3) last year.

In games that Seattle picked up over 393.3 yards last year, the team was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Seahawks had 18 giveaways last season, while the Vikings had 22 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota covered six times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 2-point underdogs last season, the Vikings had an ATS record of 4-3.

Minnesota's games hit the over 11 out of 16 times last season.

Last year the Vikings racked up 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks gave up (23.2).

Minnesota was 5-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall in games when it recorded more than 23.2 points last season.

The Vikings collected only 12.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Seahawks gave up (380.6) per matchup last season.

When Minnesota piled up over 380.6 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last season, one more turnover than the Seahawks forced (22).

Home and road insights

At home last season, Minnesota had two wins against the spread and was 3-5 overall.

At home last season, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6) as 2-point underdogs or greater.

In seven of eight games at home last season, Minnesota hit the over.

Last season, Vikings home games averaged 49.6 points, 5.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

Seattle had two wins against the spread, and was 5-3 overall, away from home last season.

The Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) as 2-point favorites or more on the road.

In four of eight away games last year, Seattle went over the total.

The average total in Seahawks away games last season was 50.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

Powered by Data Skrive.