San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). The contest's over/under is set at 50.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for 49ers vs. Packers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponent combined to score over 50.5 points, the current matchup's total, in five of 16 games last season.

A total of 11 Green Bay games last season (out of 18) went over 50.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 4.8 more points per game (55.3) a season ago than this matchup's total of 50.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 47.5 points per game last season, 3.0 fewer than the point total in this game.

The average total the 49ers had set in matchups last year was 3.4 less points than this outing's point total.

The average total for Packers games in 2020 was 0.3 more points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The 49ers were favored by 3 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

A total of eight of San Francisco's games last season hit the over.

Last year, the 49ers averaged just 0.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Packers allowed (23.1).

San Francisco was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last season when the team scored over 23.1 points.

The 49ers collected 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers allowed per matchup (334) last season.

When San Francisco totaled more than 334 yards last season, the team was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall.

The 49ers turned the ball over 13 more times (31 total) than the Packers forced a turnover (18) last year.

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay put together a 10-6-0 record against the spread last year.

The Packers covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

Green Bay and its opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last year.

The Packers put up 7.4 more points per game (31.8) than the 49ers gave up (24.4) last season.

When Green Bay put up more than 24.4 points last season, it was 11-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Packers collected 389 yards per game last season, 74.6 more yards than the 314.4 the 49ers gave up per contest.

In games that Green Bay picked up over 314.4 yards last year, the team was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Last season the Packers had 11 turnovers, nine fewer than the 49ers had takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

San Francisco had two wins against the spread, and was 1-7 overall, at home last season.

At home last season, as 3-point favorites or greater, the 49ers were winless ATS (0-4).

Last year, San Francisco hit the over in four of eight games at home.

Last season, 49ers home games averaged 47.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

Last year in away games, Green Bay was 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Packers had two wins ATS (2-1) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

Green Bay went over the total in five of eight road games last season.

The average point total in Packers away games last season was 51.4 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.