San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). The contest's over/under is set at 50.5.

Odds for 49ers vs. Packers

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponent combined to score over 50.5 points, the current matchup's total, in five of 16 games last season.
  • A total of 11 Green Bay games last season (out of 18) went over 50.5 total points scored.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 4.8 more points per game (55.3) a season ago than this matchup's total of 50.5 points.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 47.5 points per game last season, 3.0 fewer than the point total in this game.
  • The average total the 49ers had set in matchups last year was 3.4 less points than this outing's point total.
  • The average total for Packers games in 2020 was 0.3 more points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

49ers stats and trends

  • San Francisco compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.
  • The 49ers were favored by 3 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • A total of eight of San Francisco's games last season hit the over.
  • Last year, the 49ers averaged just 0.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Packers allowed (23.1).
  • San Francisco was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last season when the team scored over 23.1 points.
  • The 49ers collected 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers allowed per matchup (334) last season.
  • When San Francisco totaled more than 334 yards last season, the team was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall.
  • The 49ers turned the ball over 13 more times (31 total) than the Packers forced a turnover (18) last year.
Packers stats and trends

  • Green Bay put together a 10-6-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Packers covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.
  • Green Bay and its opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last year.
  • The Packers put up 7.4 more points per game (31.8) than the 49ers gave up (24.4) last season.
  • When Green Bay put up more than 24.4 points last season, it was 11-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
  • The Packers collected 389 yards per game last season, 74.6 more yards than the 314.4 the 49ers gave up per contest.
  • In games that Green Bay picked up over 314.4 yards last year, the team was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall.
  • Last season the Packers had 11 turnovers, nine fewer than the 49ers had takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco had two wins against the spread, and was 1-7 overall, at home last season.
  • At home last season, as 3-point favorites or greater, the 49ers were winless ATS (0-4).
  • Last year, San Francisco hit the over in four of eight games at home.
  • Last season, 49ers home games averaged 47.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
  • Last year in away games, Green Bay was 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Packers had two wins ATS (2-1) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • Green Bay went over the total in five of eight road games last season.
  • The average point total in Packers away games last season was 51.4 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

