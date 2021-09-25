CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MX6vF_0c7SXMSi00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 3 matchup on September 27, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) in an NFC East matchup on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The point total is set at 51.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Dallas played eight games with more than 51.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last season.
  • Philadelphia played five games last year (31.2% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 51.5 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 5.9 less points per game (45.6) a season ago than this game's total of 51.5 points.
  • The Cowboys and the Eagles saw their opponents average a combined 4.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 51.5 set in this game.
  • The average total the Cowboys had set in games last year was 2.6 less points than this outing's point total.
  • Eagles games in 2020 averaged a total of 45.9 points, 5.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

Cowboys stats and trends

  • Dallas won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • The Cowboys were favored by 3.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Dallas' games.
  • The Cowboys racked up just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allowed (26.1) last season.
  • Dallas was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it put up more than 26.1 points last season.
  • The Cowboys racked up only 8.7 more yards per game (371.8) than the Eagles allowed per outing (363.1) last year.
  • Dallas was 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team picked up more than 363.1 yards last year.
  • The Cowboys turned the ball over seven more times (26 total) than the Eagles forced a turnover (19) last year.
Eagles stats and trends

  • Philadelphia covered six times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Eagles covered the spread five times last season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of seven of Philadelphia's games last year hit the over.
  • The Eagles put up 8.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Cowboys surrendered (29.6) last year.
  • The Eagles collected 334.6 yards per game last year, 51.8 fewer yards than the 386.4 the Cowboys gave up per matchup.
  • When Philadelphia piled up more than 386.4 yards last year, the team was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • Last year the Eagles turned the ball over 29 times, six more than the Cowboys' takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Dallas was 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home last year.
  • At home last season, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys were winless ATS (0-2).
  • Last year, in eight games at home, Dallas went over the total six times.
  • The average total in Cowboys home games last season was 50.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
  • Philadelphia had one win against the spread last season, and was 1-7 overall, on the road.
  • The Eagles were winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • In four of eight road games last year, Philadelphia went over the total.
  • Eagles away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

