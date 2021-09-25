Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 3 matchup on September 27, 2021.

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) in an NFC East matchup on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The point total is set at 51.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Dallas played eight games with more than 51.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last season.

Philadelphia played five games last year (31.2% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 51.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 5.9 less points per game (45.6) a season ago than this game's total of 51.5 points.

The Cowboys and the Eagles saw their opponents average a combined 4.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 51.5 set in this game.

The average total the Cowboys had set in games last year was 2.6 less points than this outing's point total.

Eagles games in 2020 averaged a total of 45.9 points, 5.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Cowboys were favored by 3.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Dallas' games.

The Cowboys racked up just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allowed (26.1) last season.

Dallas was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it put up more than 26.1 points last season.

The Cowboys racked up only 8.7 more yards per game (371.8) than the Eagles allowed per outing (363.1) last year.

Dallas was 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team picked up more than 363.1 yards last year.

The Cowboys turned the ball over seven more times (26 total) than the Eagles forced a turnover (19) last year.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia covered six times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Eagles covered the spread five times last season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

A total of seven of Philadelphia's games last year hit the over.

The Eagles put up 8.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Cowboys surrendered (29.6) last year.

The Eagles collected 334.6 yards per game last year, 51.8 fewer yards than the 386.4 the Cowboys gave up per matchup.

When Philadelphia piled up more than 386.4 yards last year, the team was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Last year the Eagles turned the ball over 29 times, six more than the Cowboys' takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Dallas was 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home last year.

At home last season, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys were winless ATS (0-2).

Last year, in eight games at home, Dallas went over the total six times.

The average total in Cowboys home games last season was 50.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

Philadelphia had one win against the spread last season, and was 1-7 overall, on the road.

The Eagles were winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In four of eight road games last year, Philadelphia went over the total.

Eagles away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

