– New Castle native Beth Piccione, M.D., has been named interim president of UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon. Piccione previously served as vice president of medical affairs. “Dr. Piccione’s exceptional leadership, her commitment to the community, and her ability to unite a strong, shared vision equip her to expertly lead our hospitals, specialty centers and physician practices across the region ,” said David Gibbons, president, UPMC Hamot and Northwest Pa. and New York Region.

