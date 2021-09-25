CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

China frees Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

By ZI-ANN LUM, ANDY BLATCHFORD Link Copied
POLITICO
POLITICO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZ3z1_0c7QmXK400

OTTAWA — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are on a return flight to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday evening.

News that China had freed the men was announced shortly after Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou left Vancouver for China after reaching a plea deal with U.S. prosecutors.

“They boarded at about 7:30 p.m. Ottawa time along with Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China,” Trudeau told reporters at a late evening press conference. “These two men have gone through an unbelievably difficult ordeal. For the past 1,000 days they have shown strength, perseverance, resilience and grace and we are all inspired by them.”

The two Canadians have been detained by Chinese authorities since December 2018 over espionage charges. Their arrests were widely seen as a retaliatory tactic from Beijing in response to Meng’s arrest by Canadian authorities at Vancouver International Airport nine days earlier.

As part of the country’s extradition treaty, Canadian police had been carrying out an American warrant for her arrest related to fraud allegations.

The extradition case was officially dropped Friday.

With Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau beside him, the prime minister alluded that more details would come later.

“I know that there is going to be time for reflections and analysis in the coming days and week, but the fact of the matter is I know Canadians will be incredibly happy to know right now, this Friday night, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are on a plane and they’re coming home,” he said.

Beijing has repeatedly denied that Kovrig and Spavor were political hostages connected to Meng’s extradition case — an assertion challenged by the timing of the two Canadians’ release after the Huawei executive boarded an Air China flight for Shenzhen after being freed.

“Over the past three years my life has been turned upside down. It was a disruptive time for me as a mother, as a wife, and a company executive. But I believe every cloud has a silver lining. It really was an invaluable experience in my life,” Meng told reporters outside a Vancouver courtroom earlier in the day.

“As the saying goes, the greater the difficulty the greater the growth."

Through a video link to a Brooklyn courtroom, Meng pled “not guilty” to charges that included conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud.

The charges will be deferred until Dec. 1, 2022 under a deferred prosecution agreement. If Meng complies with the agreement, the charges will be dropped after that date.

In Canada, the high-profile consular case has been referred to as the “Two Michaels,” which has become a shorthand to invoke the country’s frosty diplomatic relations with China.

As a middle-power country, Canada has relied on leveraging its relations with allies to put pressure on Beijing to free both the “Two Michaels.”

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have advocated for the two Canadians’ release and 28 diplomats representing 26 countries showed up in solidarity to support Kovrig and Spavor when Beijing held secret trials earlier this year.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said he is pleased to know the Canadians are returning home. "The U.S. Government stands with the international community in welcoming the decision by People’s Republic of China authorities to release Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig after more than two-and-a-half years of arbitrary detention."

Vina Nadjibulla, Kovrig’s wife, told POLITICO last year that the detention had taken a harsh toll. The pair, who are separated, met when they were students at Columbia University in 2001.

Despite the global pandemic, Nadjibulla said her husband heard nothing from the outside world for most of 2020. Consular visits had been canceled in January 2020. He spoke briefly to his sick father last March, but from then to October 2020, he was shut out from the world.

That period was “very difficult” for him, Nadjibulla said. “It’s difficult to imagine that level of confinement, of isolation.”

At the time, she said her husband was coping with the ordeal “by doing exercises while in detention.” Books also offered some solace, she said, “that’s what essentially allows him to get through the days, as he says, with some level of grace and dignity.”

Tense relations with Beijing are unlikely to go away with Trudeau facing pressure to offer an updated China policy.

David Cohen, President Joe Biden’s pick for ambassador to Canada, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday that the White House is keen to see Trudeau’s strategy.

“As ambassador, if I'm confirmed, it's an appropriate role to be engaged in discussions and make sure that Canada's policies reflect its words in terms of the treatment of China,” Cohen said.

Domestically, Trudeau is also facing pressure from opposition Conservatives to adopt a tougher approach on China including banning Huawei’s 5G technology from Canadian networks in the interest of national security.

MOST READ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MABc2_0c7QmXK400

Comments / 7

Data
8d ago

You say "arbitrary". They say "arbitrary". You say potato, they say "potahto". You say tomato, they say "tomahto". And on and on it goes.

Reply
2
Related
citizentruth.org

Meet the Biden Advisor Who Wants a Cold War with China

As a longtime Hawaii resident, I have always wondered how the former President of the United States, Grover Cleveland, was so ineffective when it came to foreign policy matters. His efforts to right the wrong of the unauthorized armed invasion and imprisonment of the last sovereign monarch of the Hawaiian Kingdom, Queen Liliʻuokalani, in 1893 fell woefully short. Corporate and military forces influenced Congress to undermine Cleveland and, ultimately, successfully orchestrate the overthrow of the sovereign nation of Hawaii.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan accused Beijing of bullying and damaging regional peace Saturday after Chinese fighter jets and bombers made their largest-ever incursion into the island's air defence zone. Beijing marked its National Day on Friday with its biggest aerial show of force against Taiwan, buzzing the self-ruled democratic island with 38 warplanes, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers. That was followed by a new record incursion on Saturday by 39 planes, said Taiwan's defence ministry. Democratic Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

American weakness on China

The Biden administration’s decision last week to suspend the criminal case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou signals dangerous weakness in our China policy. Whether this was the result of an explicit political deal between Washington and Beijing or just a straightforward Justice Department prosecutorial judgment, the immediate perception of a highly questionable concession will not fade quickly. Ironically, if President Joe Biden compromised a legitimate criminal prosecution in a dubious political trade-off, he walked in Donald Trump’s shoes on Huawei, with identical negative consequences.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Barton
Person
Michael Spavor
Person
Marc Garneau
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
The Independent

China sends 25 fighter planes toward Taiwan on National Day

China sent 25 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in a large display of force on China's National Day Friday. The People’s Liberation Army flew 18 J-16 fighter jets as well as two H-6 bombers, among other planes. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.China has sent planes toward the island it claims as part of its territory on a near daily basis in the last couple of years, stepping up military harassment with drills.Last week, the PLA flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after it announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also applied to join.Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, and China has not ruled out force to reunify with Taiwan. Beijing opposes Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Biden’s hot and cold China policy

Presented by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. ‘BOTH SIDES HAVE TOO MUCH TO LOSE’ — Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley told Congress today that two calls he made to his Chinese counterpart were part of his duties to “prevent war,” a sign of just how precarious the U.S.-China relationship was during former President Donald Trump’s tenure.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Canada#Canadians#Chinese#American#Air China
POLITICO

Inside Jake Sullivan’s Middle East trip

With help from Andrew Desiderio, Daniel Lippman , Paul McLeary and Lee Hudson. Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Make sure to join POLITICO on Thursday, Oct. 7, for our inaugural defense forum, where we’ll talk...
U.S. POLITICS
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Canada
Place
Vancouver, CA
dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
CHINA
AFP

Record 38 Chinese jets enter Taiwan defence zone on National Day

A record 38 Chinese military jets crossed into Taiwan's defence zone as Beijing marked the founding of the People's Republic of China, Taipei said on Saturday. The show of force on China's National Day on Friday near the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, came in the same week it accused Britain of sending a warship into the Taiwan Strait with "evil intentions". Taiwan's defence ministry said it scrambled its aircraft to broadcast warnings after 22 fighters, two bombers and one anti-submarine aircraft entered the island's southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Friday. A second batch of 13 jets crossed into Taiwan's ADIZ later on Friday, in a rare night incursion, bringing the total to a record 38, according to the ministry.
MILITARY
POLITICO

A Hill insider’s guide to party life

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. We're your hosts, Zi-Ann Lum and Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Today, a lesson in caucus management in the immediate aftermath of an election. KAREN REDMAN, a former Liberal whip, is our guide. Also, the story of the election told through StatsCan data — and a word from a candidate on his final two weeks on the campaign trail.
POLITICS
AFP

US charges Canadian who narrated Islamic State videos

A Canadian jihadist who fought for the Islamic State group and narrated violent propaganda videos has been taken into custody by the United States and charged, the Justice Department said Saturday. He allegedly served as a lead translator in Islamic State propaganda production and as the English-speaking narrator on two violent recruitment videos.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

China tightens political control of internet giants

The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology.Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns starting in late 2020 have shaken the industry, which flourished for two decades with little regulation. Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants.The party says anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority through 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards.President Xi...
INTERNET
AFP

Iran urges US to unfreeze $10 bn to show 'intentions'

Iran's foreign minister has called on the United States to unlock $10 billion of Tehran's frozen assets to clear the way for a return to a nuclear deal with major powers. If the Americans have "true intentions, let them release some of our assets, for example $10 billion frozen in foreign banks", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with state television broadcast late Saturday. "But the Americans are not prepared to unlock them for us to be assured that they've taken into account the interests of the Iranian people at least this one time over the past decades," he said. Amir-Abdollahian also warned that Tehran would sue South Korea if it continued to refuse to honour a debt of almost $8 billion for purchases of Iranian oil.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
123K+
Followers
8K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy