USC vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 9 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the USC Trojans vs. Oregon State Beavers college football matchup on September 25, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) scores a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back Tanner Moku (32) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents square off when the USC Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Oregon State Beavers (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. USC is favored by 11 points. A total of 62 points has been set for this game.

Odds for USC vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

  • USC and its opponents have combined for 62 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.
  • Oregon State's games have gone over 62 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.3, is 8.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 22 points greater than the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Trojans and their opponents score an average of 58.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 64.5 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

  • USC has covered the spread twice this year.
  • The Trojans have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • USC's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year, the Trojans score 15.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Beavers surrender (19).
  • When USC scores more than 19 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Trojans collect 74.7 more yards per game (423.7) than the Beavers allow per outing (349).
  • When USC picks up more than 349 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over five times, while the Beavers have forced five.
Oregon State Stats and Trends

  • So far this season Oregon State has two wins against the spread.
  • Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year the Beavers put up 15 more points per game (36) than the Trojans surrender (21).
  • Oregon State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21 points.
  • The Beavers average 109.7 more yards per game (453) than the Trojans give up per matchup (343.3).
  • When Oregon State totals over 343.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Beavers have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have six takeaways .
Season Stats

