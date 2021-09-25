USC vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the USC Trojans vs. Oregon State Beavers college football matchup on September 25, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) scores a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back Tanner Moku (32) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents square off when the USC Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Oregon State Beavers (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. USC is favored by 11 points. A total of 62 points has been set for this game.

Odds for USC vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have combined for 62 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

Oregon State's games have gone over 62 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.3, is 8.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 22 points greater than the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Trojans and their opponents score an average of 58.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64.5 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has covered the spread twice this year.

The Trojans have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

USC's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Trojans score 15.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Beavers surrender (19).

When USC scores more than 19 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Trojans collect 74.7 more yards per game (423.7) than the Beavers allow per outing (349).

When USC picks up more than 349 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over five times, while the Beavers have forced five.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

So far this season Oregon State has two wins against the spread.

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Beavers put up 15 more points per game (36) than the Trojans surrender (21).

Oregon State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21 points.

The Beavers average 109.7 more yards per game (453) than the Trojans give up per matchup (343.3).

When Oregon State totals over 343.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Beavers have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have six takeaways .

Season Stats