Oregon vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats college football matchup on September 25, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson (17) throws a pass during the second half against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 48-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Arizona Wildcats (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Autzen Stadium. Arizona is a 28.5-point underdog. A 58-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Oregon vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon and its opponents have scored at least 58 points or more only one time this year.
  • Arizona's games have yet to go over 58 points this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 47.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.6 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.
  • The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 6.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

  • Oregon has one win against the spread in three games this season.
  • The Ducks have been favored by 28.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Ducks score 10.3 more points per game (38) than the Wildcats allow (27.7).
  • When Oregon puts up more than 27.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Ducks average 79 more yards per game (433) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (354).
  • In games that Oregon piles up over 354 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .
Arizona Stats and Trends

  • Arizona has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Wildcats put up 3.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Ducks allow (19.7).
  • The Wildcats average 339 yards per game, 79.7 fewer yards than the 418.7 the Ducks give up.
  • The Wildcats have five giveaways this season, while the Ducks have eight takeaways .
Season Stats

