Oregon vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats college football matchup on September 25, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson (17) throws a pass during the second half against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 48-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Arizona Wildcats (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Autzen Stadium. Arizona is a 28.5-point underdog. A 58-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Oregon vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have scored at least 58 points or more only one time this year.

Arizona's games have yet to go over 58 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.6 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 6.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Ducks have been favored by 28.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Ducks score 10.3 more points per game (38) than the Wildcats allow (27.7).

When Oregon puts up more than 27.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ducks average 79 more yards per game (433) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (354).

In games that Oregon piles up over 354 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Wildcats put up 3.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Ducks allow (19.7).

The Wildcats average 339 yards per game, 79.7 fewer yards than the 418.7 the Ducks give up.

The Wildcats have five giveaways this season, while the Ducks have eight takeaways .

Season Stats