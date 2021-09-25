Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Frederick homicide

The defense representing a Frederick man accused of homicide brought into question this week the validity of a search warrant and advisement of the defendant’s Miranda Rights.

Jordan Hooks, 28, is charged with several counts including first-degree murder of 19-year-old Frederick resident Jaemari Anderson. Two other men are also charged in the Sept. 6, 2020, fatal shooting in the Waterside community.

Defense attorneys Kevin Watkins and Daniel Mahone sought to suppress statements Hooks made to police Sept. 7, 2020 — the day sheriff’s deputies came knocking with a search warrant for Hooks’ residence — and the issuance of a search and seizure warrant on Hooks’ home in the 8000 block of Waterview Court.

Watkins in court Thursday questioned police officers about their actions that day. With at least two witnesses — Sgt. Curtis Pierce (retired) and Detective Jason Brady — Watkins probed into the steps police took between arriving at the Hooks home shortly after 1 p.m. and advising Hooks of his Miranda Rights at about 1:52 p.m., when police interviewed him in an unmarked vehicle outside the residence.

Watkins argued the Miranda advisement should have occurred earlier, before police asked Hooks preliminary questions at his home. Though some police testified Hooks could have left voluntarily at any time, Watkins alleged Hooks was in custody inside his home and advised of his rights too late. Watkins drew attention to the testimony of Sgt. Joseph McCallion, who reportedly said Hooks would not have been allowed to leave.

“It is an act of pretending to say this man was not in custody,” Watkins said in court Friday.

Police testified Hooks could move about his home and was not restrained. However, police wouldn’t allow residents of the home into the basement alone, to prevent evidence tampering, said Jason Shoemaker of the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, citing earlier testimony.

In court, Shoemaker worked alongside Timothy Gilbert of the state’s attorney’s office.

When Judge Theresa M. Adams denied the defense’s motion to suppress the defendant’s statements made to police Sept. 7, 2020, she acknowledged among other evidence that testimony indicated Hooks was able to leave the police car during his interview to smoke a cigarette, and afterward he walked freely back to his home. She found he voluntarily gave statements to the police when they asked general questions and voluntarily spoke to police in an interview after he was Mirandized.

“Nobody told the defendant he couldn’t leave,” Adams said. “He was not in custody.”

Watkins also focused on the means by which police located Anderson’s cell phone in the Hooks home. Pierce on Thursday testified a phone carrier pinged Anderson’s phone, gave the police a wide radius, then the Maryland State Police assisted in narrowing the search with specialized technology. Police testimony indicated this ping, along with other evidence, led deputies to Hooks’ home.

Police also testified people close to Anderson said he had been staying with Hooks and that Anderson usually had his cell phone and other personal items on him, though none were recovered from his person after the shooting. With this information and the ping, police applied for a search warrant for Hooks’ home, according to testimony.

Watkins maintained police violated Hooks’ Fourth Amendment right and suggested police should have gotten a warrant before seizing electronic information through a phone. Shoemaker disagreed and said police legally can ping cell phones under certain emergency circumstances.

Adams denied the defense’s motion to suppress evidence related to the search warrant. In addition to agreeing with the legality of police pinging a phone in emergency circumstances, she pointed out the information from witnesses about Anderson and Hooks’ relationship alone would have been enough to get a warrant for the Hooks residence.

The prosecution and defense did not offer comments after the hearing concluded Friday. A jury trial is set to begin Oct. 25.