HARBOR SPRINGS, MICH. -- Fall is a great time of year for getting outside and soaking up the best of Mother Nature. The Little Traverse Conservancy, a Harbor Springs-based nonprofit that oversees more than 200 nature preserves across Northern Michigan, is hosting a slate of field trips in the coming weeks that showcase the region’s beauty and ecology, ranging from stargazing to paddling to “forest bathing” -- the mindful, contemplative practice of being immersed in the woods, which are particularly stunning in this season.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO