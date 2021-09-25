Sept. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 625 positive results with 68 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, September 24, 2021, DHHS announced 625 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, September 23. Today’s results include 306 people who tested positive by PCR test and 319 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 115 new cases from Wednesday, September 22 (63 by PCR test and 52 by antigen test) for a new total of 419. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,852 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.