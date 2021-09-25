CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, NH

Sept. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 625 positive results with 68 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

By NH Department of Health, Human Services
manchesterinklink.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, NH – On Friday, September 24, 2021, DHHS announced 625 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, September 23. Today’s results include 306 people who tested positive by PCR test and 319 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 115 new cases from Wednesday, September 22 (63 by PCR test and 52 by antigen test) for a new total of 419. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,852 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

manchesterinklink.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
City
Concord, NH
City
Grafton, NH
City
Nashua, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Government
City
Merrimack, NH
Manchester, NH
Coronavirus
Manchester, NH
Health
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Antigen Test#Nh#Pcr
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy