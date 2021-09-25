New Jiffy Lube opens its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect Friday afternoon for the cutting of a ribbon... and then perhaps the changing of some oil. A brand new jiffy lube multi-care service center comes to Rockford’s far northeast side. The location in the 19 hundred block of McFarland actually opened in July.. But they’re celebrating today and tomorrow with special discounts, free tire inspections, and giveaways. The first 25 customers tomorrow to purchase a signature oil change will receive a 25-dollar shell gas card.