Gospel Singer Kelly Price Not Missing Despite Family Having No Contact For Weeks

Kelly Price has been reported as safe following various reports that the beloved R&B and gospel singer was missing. TMZ reports that her attroney contacted them letting the media outlet know that she is okay and at an undisclosed location recovering from COVID-19. The lawyer states that she's been in contact with her team and one of her children, in spite of several family members telling media outlets that she has not been seen or heard from since August.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO