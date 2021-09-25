Gospel Singer Kelly Price Not Missing Despite Family Having No Contact For Weeks
UPDATE - 7:17 PM PT - Kelly Price's lawyer is denying the singer is missing despite previous claims. Her attorney Monica Ewing says Kelly is recovering from a battle with Covid-19 at an undisclosed location. Ewing has reached out to Georgia officials to tell them to stop the search for the singer. The lawyer declined to provide further details on why Kelly's children claimed they could not reach their mother.radaronline.com
Comments / 0