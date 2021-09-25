CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gospel Singer Kelly Price Not Missing Despite Family Having No Contact For Weeks

By Ryan Naumann
Radar Online.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE - 7:17 PM PT - Kelly Price's lawyer is denying the singer is missing despite previous claims. Her attorney Monica Ewing says Kelly is recovering from a battle with Covid-19 at an undisclosed location. Ewing has reached out to Georgia officials to tell them to stop the search for the singer. The lawyer declined to provide further details on why Kelly's children claimed they could not reach their mother.

radaronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Singer Kelly Price not missing, still recovering COVID-19, attorney says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - R&B and Gospel singer Kelly Price is not missing, her attorney said late Friday evening. The Cobb County Police Department and a spokesperson for Price confirmed earlier in the day that a missing person's case had been opened for the 48-year-old performer after officers failed to get in touch with her at her Cobb County home last Saturday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Popculture

Singer Kelly Price Reported Safe and Not Missing, According to Lawyer

Kelly Price has been reported as safe following various reports that the beloved R&B and gospel singer was missing. TMZ reports that her attroney contacted them letting the media outlet know that she is okay and at an undisclosed location recovering from COVID-19. The lawyer states that she's been in contact with her team and one of her children, in spite of several family members telling media outlets that she has not been seen or heard from since August.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Singer Kelly Price Is Allegedly Missing; Legal Rep Says She's Safe

UPDATE (Sept. 24, 9:43 pm EST): Kelly Price’s legal representative said to TMZ that the singer safe and is continuing to recover at an undisclosed location. The National Crime Information Center currently lists singer Kelly Price as missing. The vocalist was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July, was admitted to a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
hot969boston.com

Singer Kelly Price Has Gone Missing In Georgia After COVID Battle

Gospel singer Kelly Price has gone missing in Georgia shortly after being released from the hospital after battling COVID-19 TMZ has reported. Per the outlet, officials in Cobb County have listed Price as a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday. Authorities have found no...
GEORGIA STATE
audacy.com

Kelly Price says she ‘died’ briefly as a result of COVID and was ’never missing’ despite her family's reports

Price’s family reported the 48-year-old missing on the night of September 24, after they found she had been discharged from her hospital stay being treated for COVID-19. According to early reports from TMZ, the family claimed Kelly had not been heard from since being discharged and reported Kelly’s boyfriend was allegedly keeping friends and family members from visiting her home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Kelly Price Slams Estranged Sister After The Gospel Singer Was Reported Missing, Claims They've 'Been Strained For A Very Long Time'

Kelly Price has not only addressed claims that she went "missing" amid her COVID-19 battle, but also slammed her apparent estranged sister for making wild allegations about her whereabouts. Article continues below advertisement. “I was never missing,” she said after being declared a missing person in Georgia. “Everyone in my...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Biggie's 'Mo Money, Mo Problems' Singer Kelly Price Missing Person’s Case Solved?

Atlanta, GA – Veteran R&B singer Kelly Price was reportedly missing in Georgia earlier this week. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Cobb County police said officers performed a welfare check at the 48-year-old’s Cobb County home on September 18, not long after she was released from the hospital after battling COVID-19. Once they arrived at the home, they were unable to make contact and a missing persons report was filed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Price
Popculture

Singer Kelly Price Breaks Silence on Her 'Missing' Status

Singer Kelly Price has broken her silence on reports she went "missing" after contracting Covid-19. Speaking to TMZ about what happened, the Grammy-nominated singer shared that she nearly lost her fight with the coronavirus. "At some point, they lost me," she said, further sharing details of her frightening experience. "I...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Singer#The Gospel#Singer Kelly Price#Icu
Radar Online.com

'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Begs For Help, Accuses Her Mother Of Leaving Her Stranded Barefoot In Virginia Woods

Real Housewives Of Potomac alum Katie Rost has fans worried sick after posting very concerning messages about her safety and whereabouts online. The 41-year-old model and mother of three shared the cry for help on her Instagram Story, claiming her mother had driven her to a wooded area in Virginia, taken her belongings and left her there barefoot with no money or form of identification.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
snntv.com

Boyfriend of missing woman issues written statement

NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - The North Port police have tried to talk to the boyfriend of the missing North Port woman to no avail, however the family lawyer has issued a written statement on behalf of the family. 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her family on Saturday....
NORTH PORT, FL
The Independent

Black mother wins $2m payout from police who pulled her from car, beat her and seized her child for no reason

Rickia Young, a young Black mother who was allegedly beaten during anti-racism demonstrations in Philadelphia last year for no reason, has reportedly reached a $2m (£1.4m) settlement with city officials. The agreement was reached on Monday, almost a year after Ms Young was forcefully removed from her car, was beaten, and had her toddler used by the city’s police department for social media, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.In a statement, Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that “instead of fighting crime and the fear of crime, some of the officers on the scene created an environment that terrorised Rickia Young, her...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy