CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Community Activist Andrew Holmes Turns In His Brother For South Side Package Thefts

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's helped solve murders and cold cases. Now prominent community activist Andrew Holmes has helped police nab his own brother, who is accused of a crime hitting many Chicago residents. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

35-year-old man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Auburn Gresham community area Monday morning during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the 35-year-old man had gotten into an argument with a 38-year-old man inside a residence in the 700 block of West 77th Place at approximately 12:45 […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Robbed Inside Bathroom In McDonald’s In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 68-year-old man was shot and robbed inside a bathroom at a McDonald’s in Chatham on Saturday morning. According to Chicago Police, the man was shot in the right leg by another man, who then took the victim’s belongings. Police did not provide the name of the business, located in the 0-99 block of East 87th Street. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the robbery happened at the McDonald’s on that block. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. According to police dispatch reports, the suspected robber got on a northbound CTA red line train carrying a Nike bag. No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Norwood Park After Carjacker Demands Keys To Range Rover At Gunpoint, Victim Refuses

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded in Norwood Park late Sunday, when another man demanded the keys to his Range Rover at gunpoint and the victim refused. At 8:08 p.m., the 40-year-old man was walking toward his white Range Rover in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue – near Devon Avenue – when the perpetrator walked up and demanded his keys while armed with a handgun, police said. The victim refused, so the suspect shot him several times in the left arm and chest, police said. The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition. The crime scene is near the famous Superdawg Drive-in at 6363 N. Milwaukee Ave., but the scene appeared to be in the street. Late Sunday, there was no one in custody and Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man Shot In Car During Chase Through Near North Side; Woman Driving Nearby Also Shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded during a pursuit through the Cabrini-Green neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, and a woman who happened to be driving nearby was also shot. Police said at 1:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was driving a white Buick sedan near Clybourn Avenue and Division Street with a 1-year-old boy in the car. A maroon sedan was following the Buick, police said. Someone in the maroon sedan began firing at the Buick, striking the man multiple times with gunfire causing him to crash his vehicle near Larrabee Street – blowing out the back window. One person who lives...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

16-Year-Old Critical After Walking Into Illinois Masonic With Gunshot Wounds

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old walked into Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center Saturday morning after being shot, police said. The boy walked into the hospital at about 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back, authorities said. He had been shot near Halsted and George streets a short distance away. He’s currently in critical condition. The location of the shooting is unknown. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.  
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

One Man Dead, Two Wounded In Gold Coast Shooting

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and two others were wounded early Sunday when somebody opened fire in the Gold Coast. Someone opened fire in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street, just north of Division Street, at 3:35 a.m. on the three people — two men ages 27 and 23 and a 29-year-old woman, according to police. The older man and woman were together in a parked car when they were shot. The 27-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as Demetrius Reed. The other man was shot in the foot and was taken to Northwestern in good condition. The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with graze wounds to the leg, authorities said. There’s no offender description available but shots were possibly fired from a gray vehicle, police said. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot By Unknown Offender In East Chatham Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 58-year-old man was shot Saturday evening in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood. Police said at 6:27 p.m., the man was in the backyard of an apartment complex when he was shot in the back by an unknown offender. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Police#Nab#Cbs 2
cbslocal.com

Suspect Fires Shots At Officers In Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect fired shots at police Sunday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham community. At 2:50 p.m., officers were called for shots fired in the 500 block of West 88th Street and saw a man near the alley who indeed had a gun in hand and was firing shots, police said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Stabbed After Argument In Gold Coast Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 32-year-old man was stabbed during an argument overnight in the 1100 block of North State Street, in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the North Side, police said. The man was stabbed in the stomach after he got into “a verbal altercation with an unknown male,” police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern in critical condition. The offender is not in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Dies After Gresham Shooting

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot last week in Gresham, police said Sunday. The man, 56, was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 8900 block of South Lowe Sept. 29 at about 11:21 p.m. when an unknown offender opened fire, wounding him in the right leg and face, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead. Nobody is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Southwest Side’s 23rd Ward Holds Pancake Breakfast To Raise Money For Police Officers’ Protective Vests

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pancake breakfast was held in the Southwest Side’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood Sunday morning to raise funds for protective vests for police officers. The parking lot at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 5337 S. Natoma Ave., was turned into a drive-through for the 23rd Ward’s fourth annual Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbslocal.com

Search On For FedEx Truck That Was Stolen In South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police late Sunday were on the hunt for a missing FedEx delivery truck that was stolen in the South Loop. At 11:20 a.m., the 29-year-old driver of the truck told police he had parked a vehicle in a parking lot behind the 900 block of South Michigan Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Ring Doorbell Camera Appears To Show Elderly Woman Threatening Neighbor With Knife

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An elderly woman is facing charges after police say she pulled a knife on a neighbor last Thursday in SW Miami. The entire incident was caught on a Ring doorbell security camera. The Ring doorbell video camera at a home in Southwest 143rd Avenue and 102nd Street shows 76-year-old Elvia Nunn asking neighbor Gilberto Arocha, 66, if some women were there. Arocha tells Nunn that they don’t live there anymore and that they used to live there a long time ago. Nunn then tells Arocha that she saw them there and then she is seen pulling a knife and moving it in a threatening manner. Arocha called police and arrested Nunn, who was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Nunn is being held on $5,000 bond.
MIAMI, FL
WTRF

West Virginia teen girl sentenced for helping boy accused of killing 4

A 17-year-old West Virginia girl has been sentenced to 10 years of incarceration on four counts of accessory after the fact in the slayings of four people last year. News outlets report Rebecca Lynn Walker was sentenced Thursday in Kanawha Circuit Court for assisting a 16-year-old boy charged with killing 37-year-old Daniel Dale Long, 39-year-old Risa Mae Saunders, 12-year-old Gage Ripley and 3-year-old Jameson Long.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

3 Suspects Sought In San Mateo Home Invasion, Shooting

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo have released surveillance footage in the search for three suspects connected with a home invasion and attempted homicide last month. According to officers, one of the victims returned to his home on College Avenue on the afternoon of September 9 when he found the suspects waiting for him. The suspects then rushed towards the victim and pistol whipped him as they forced their way into the home. A second victim inside the home heard the disturbance outside. He ran from the suspects, but was shot as he was trying to leave the scene,...
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy