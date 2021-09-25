Community Activist Andrew Holmes Turns In His Brother For South Side Package Thefts

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and two others were wounded early Sunday when somebody opened fire in the Gold Coast. Someone opened fire in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street, just north of Division Street, at 3:35 a.m. on the three people — two men ages 27 and 23 and a 29-year-old woman, according to police. The older man and woman were together in a parked car when they were shot. The 27-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as Demetrius Reed. The other man was shot in the foot and was taken to Northwestern in good condition. The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with graze wounds to the leg, authorities said. There’s no offender description available but shots were possibly fired from a gray vehicle, police said. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO