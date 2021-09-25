CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Citizen Festival 2021: How to Stream the Event Live Online

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The 2021 Global Citizen Festival is officially here, and countless artists, activists and advocacy organizations are coming together this weekend to raise awareness and spark global change. Among the...

www.billboard.com

Soompi

Watch: BTS Kicks Off Star-Studded “Global Citizen Live” 24-Hour Worldwide Event With Special Performance In Seoul

BTS opened Global Citizen’s special 24-hour live event with an exciting performance!. Starting on September 25 local time, philanthropic organization Global Citizen kicked off its 24-hour worldwide event “Global Citizen Live,” during which artists from all over the world will take the stage in various cities across six continents. The event is intended to raise awareness and urge global unity in fighting against poverty, climate change, and international vaccine inequity.
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Global Citizen Live event in New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to head to New York on Saturday as the pair are set to attend the Global Citizen Live event. The event is being held to urge world leaders from the G7 and European Union to adopt a vaccines equity policy to help end the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is urging those leaders to share at least one billion doses of the vaccine to those most in need. It's also calling on them to waive vaccine intellectual property rights.
KATU.com

Worldwide Music Event "Global Citizen Live" Seeks to End Poverty and Protect the Planet

It's a once-in-a-generation day of unity to help end poverty and protect the planet. "Global Citizen Live" is an entertainment event happening across six continents in a 24 hour period and airing around the world. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans joined us to share why it's so important for us all to come together and what we can expect to see on the worldwide broadcast. Steve Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles and many more artists will take part from cities around globe.
The Staten Island Advance

How to watch BTS, Jennifer Lopez and Elton John on ‘Global Citizen Live’ | Time, guest speakers, stream for free

“Global Citizen Live,” a major event for music and activism, will bring the hottest artists to stages around the world this weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 25, this special 24-hour event will be live broadcast on ABC beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply).
Billboard

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett Release 'Love for Sale' Album: Stream It Now

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pay homage to Cole Porter on their Love for Sale tribute album, which officially came out on Friday (Oct. 1). Their second collaborative project was released via Columbia Records/Interscope Records and comes almost seven years to the date after their 2014 album Cheek to Cheek, which went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard's Top Jazz Albums charts and won a Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album in 2015.
Billboard

New Around the World: Older Hits by Taylor Swift & Whitney Houston Chart Again

But on the latest, Oct. 2-dated charts, some hits of the past came back into play. Swift released the new take as part of her ongoing series of re-recordings of her first six albums. The new "(Taylor's Version)," released Sept. 17, debuts with 24.1 million worldwide streams and 18,400 copies sold in the week ending Sept. 23, according to MRC Data. The original drew 10 million streams (up 27%) and sold 1,000 copies (up 26%).
t2conline.com

A Dazzling Night – Global Citizen Live

Global Citizen Live captivated the world last night. Around the planet the voices were heard as they sang and spoke about some of the most important topics of modern times. The 24-hour, worldwide broadcast event was part of a campaign to defend the planet and defeat poverty by petitioning world leaders, philanthropists, and the private sector to prioritize new commitments towards climate change and famine. Artists, luminaries, and dignitaries took the stage around the world, Global Citizen announced 157 million trees, and US$1.1 billion committed to climate, famine, and COVID-19 response efforts.
abc.com

Watch the Global Citizen Live Special Event Beginning Saturday, September 25 on ABC News Live

International advocacy organization, Global Citizen has announced the expansion of "Global Citizen Live" to include Los Angeles and London with an outdoor event in L.A., which is presented by Verizon, and headlined by Stevie Wonder with Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 25, 2021. Also announced today was the lineup in London, featuring performances from Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag'n'Bone Man all from a spectacular location. Tickets for the Los Angeles festival are available now at globalcitizenlive.la. Both events are part of the once-in-a-generation day of unity across six continents to be broadcast over 24 hours on networks around the world: ABC News live will broadcast the full event beginning at 12:30 p.m EDT on Sept. 25, live on BBC One on Sept. 25 from 5:30 p.m., and across the BBC platforms until approx. 3:00 a.m.; and airing a highlights show on ABC on Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.
TechRadar

How to watch SNL and stream Saturday Night Live online where you are

An amalgamation of comedy sketches covering topical cultural and political events, throw in special celebrity guests and musical performances, this season's line up includes Kim Kardashian and Rami Malek. Saturday Night Live has ran for over four decades with its 47th season broadcasting from October 2. Here's how to watch SNL online where you are.
Billboard

Jingle Ball Tour Returns With Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran & More

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is returning this holiday season. The live radio show will hit 10 markets across the country with superstar acts including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion and many more. The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will stop...
Billboard

Katy Perry Honors Daughter Daisy Dove With Powerful Pledge at Variety's 'Power of Women' Event

The singer promised to "always be your lighthouse in any darkness." Katy Perry got a bit emotional on Thursday night (Sept. 30) during Variety's "Power of Women" event in Beverly Hills. During the ceremony, she heaped praise on her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, for hopping on her chaotic career train while offering a powerful pledge to the couple's baby daughter, 13-month-old Daisy Dove Bloom.
Variety

The 5 Best Moments From Variety’s Power of Women Red Carpet Livestream

For the first time ever, Variety invited audiences “On the Carpet” to take in all the action live on Facebook as Power of Women honorees Channing Dungey, Amanda Gorman, Lorde, Rita Moreno and Katy Perry arrived for the annual celebration. Three hundred people gathered for the glamorous outdoor event on Thursday night in Los Angeles. All eyes were on the star-studded arrivals, as presenter Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter Zahara posed with Gorman while Gayle King greeted her friend Perry, who chose a glamorous gown for her interpretation of “business cocktail.” The carpet interviews presented a true mix of powerful and...
Billboard

Mark Hoppus, Britney Spears, Lil Nas X, Eminem, Dr. Dre & More of the Week's Biggest Winners (Oct. 1)

The world's biggest stars have been traveling near and far this week to nourish their fans and the less fortunate. Global Citizen Live hosted a 24-hour concert marathon on six different continents, which helped raise $1.1 billion to fight extreme global poverty. Meanwhile, Eminem opened his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit, named after the notorious (and unappetizing) lyrics from his hit "Lose Yourself."
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
