Perry's mailbag: Worth taking a flier on Josh Gordon?

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's check out what's on your mind ahead of an important game before the game ... They've actually done a little bit more of this than I would've expected through two weeks, Dave. Of his 65 offensive snaps, 24 have been pass plays. That's not an even split, of course, but it's enough to keep a defense relatively honest. A few more targets (he's seen four in two games) might help, too. But the player who may need to see a few more snaps in the passing game in order to temper opposing defenses? Jakob Johnson. Of his 16 snaps last week, two came in the passing game. It looked like Jets defensive backs were extremely quick to play the run when they saw Johnson on the field. Something to monitor this weekend. Play-action passes out of two-back sets would make some sense -- particularly against an aggressive Saints run defense.

