Small businesses across the country have been struggling in record numbers thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. It may take decades for our economy to get back on track. That’s why it is disheartening to learn that Congressman David Scott is supporting an effort to change the federal tax code which will discourage investors to create new business in our community. The proposed business investment tax — also known as taxing carried interest — would penalize those who invest money in projects in our community including new start-up businesses, real estate developments and job-creating centers needed after an economic crisis. Those who invest generally are taxed only once a project becomes profitable.

