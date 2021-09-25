Hudson Valley to see warm temps, sun for the weekend

The Hudson Valley is in store for gorgeous fall weather this weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with some clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be near 75.

The next chance for rain comes Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny this morning with clouds building in during the afternoon. Highs near 75.

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Sunny and nice with highs near 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 77.

Tuesday: Partly sunny in the morning with showers later in the day. Perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs near 75.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 68.