Billboard's 2021 Latin Music Week brought the best artists, producers, and industry leaders to Miami for three days of dynamic programming. Who wasn’t at Billboard’s 2021 Latin Music Week? The three-day conference was a celebratory homecoming that brought together artists, producers and industry leaders. The days were stacked with dynamic panels across the various facets of the industry, with hitmakers Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Nicky Jam and more, sharing their experiences and expertise to nearly one thousand eager participants at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach. Strict COVID-19 guidelines, including vaccination or a negative test requirement, and face coverings were enforced to ensure the safety of eager conference goers during the events.

