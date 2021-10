This story originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com by Nicole Pomarico. Chloe Bailey's single, "Have Mercy," is on the way, but even though fans are hyped for new music, they're even more excited for the cover art she just shared for the song. Bailey shared the new photo on Instagram on September 6, and there's no denying that she looks amazing. Everything from her hair to her makeup to her outfit is flawless.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO