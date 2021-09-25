Eminem Is Opening a Mom's Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit Inspired by 'Lose Yourself' Lyric

Eminem is ready to serve up his famous Mom's Spaghetti at a new restaurant he's launching in his Detroit, Mich. hometown. The Stans know all too well Mom's Spaghetti's usual spot (on Slim Shady's sweater) based on the lyric from Slim Shady's 2002 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Lose Yourself," when he raps, "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/ There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."