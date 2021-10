(The Center Square) – West Virginians will be allowed to purchase liquor at retail stores starting at 6 a.m. thanks to a new law that went into effect last week. The legislation, which passed the General Assembly in a special session in June, changes the start time for liquor sales to 6 a.m. every day of the week, except for Christmas Day and Easter Sunday when retail liquor sales are prohibited. This changes the previous rule, which allowed liquor sales to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sundays. Retail liquor sales were prohibited on Sundays until 2019.

