Staffers say they had no termination warning due to vaccination status ahead of DOE mandate

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 9 days ago

Good Sheperd Services staff members and the East New York community say were not notified ahead of their termination over vaccination status.

It comes after new mandates were established for the Department of Education school staff that will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 27.

Demonstrators at a rally on Friday said they were told Friday was their last day due to their non-vax status.

One staff member says they provided a religious exemption and was still denied.

“Just for the fact that we submitted our medical and religious exemptions, in my case I’m a Christian, I’m a pastor. They didn’t it accept none of that and we were terminated,” said Jose Rivera, the community school director.

Demonstrators say they don’t understand why there is no option for weekly testing.

Good Sheperd Services has several sites across the city, with some even inside schools like I.S. 292 on Vermont Street.

However, starting on Monday, all DOE employees and city contractors in DOE buildings are required to show proof that they have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Staff at Good Shepherd Services are calling to be rehired and are asking for weekly testing as an option.

News 12 reached out to Good Sheperd Services for comment and they released a statement saying, “Effective Monday, New York City is requiring all staff working in programs funded by the Department of Education and the Department of Youth and Community Development to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes Good Shepherd staff working in I.S. 292 and other public schools and after-school programs across the city.”

News 12 reached out to the Department of Education and they issued a statement saying, "Our vaccination mandate, which goes into effect next week, applies to any employee who is working in our school buildings."

Comments / 39

Lopez Danny
6d ago

The idea is to starve people out of there rights or at least scare them with no means of making a living. This is pure evil happening before our eyes.

Reply(1)
8
NihilistSolitude
7d ago

sue them for civil rights violation, no party can deny a religious exemption nor can they put it thru a purity test.

Reply(3)
11
Benny Roberson
8d ago

They should have VOTED for President Trump! Then they would not have been in this position 😰!

Reply
19
 

