Nice fall weather for the weekend; chance of showers for parts of Long Island Saturday

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DI0zf_0c7GTCUo00

It will be a nice fall weekend, but parts of Long Island could see some showers.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 75 degrees. There's a chance for a few showers in Suffolk County in the afternoon and evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=266vzx_0c7GTCUo00

Sunday will be nice and sunny with highs near 75 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoBBN_0c7GTCUo00

The workweek starts off nice Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs around 74.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKEMN_0c7GTCUo00

Tuesday will be partly sunny with the chance of a passing shower. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Temperatures drop a little by Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 72.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eqe93_0c7GTCUo00

