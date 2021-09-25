Nice fall weather for the weekend; chance of showers for parts of Long Island Saturday

It will be a nice fall weekend, but parts of Long Island could see some showers.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 75 degrees. There's a chance for a few showers in Suffolk County in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be nice and sunny with highs near 75 degrees.

The workweek starts off nice Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs around 74.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with the chance of a passing shower. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Temperatures drop a little by Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 72.