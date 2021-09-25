CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Emotional tribute lights up the night in honor of Gabby Petito

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H97T3_0c7F6zNM00

Gabby Petito’s hometown of Blue Point held an emotional and powerful tribute to honor her memory Friday.

The Shine a Light for Gabby fundraiser and vigil was set up earlier in the week.  Teal ribbons also line almost every street on poles, street signs and on trees.

Noreen Gibbons, who considered herself Gabby's second grandmother, says, "It's beyond amazing. It's just in life -- Gabby was a bright shining star. And now in her death she is the brightest star."

Gibbons, who is attending the tribute, says Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were supposed to end their cross-country trip at her home in Portland, Oregon.

Residents placed candles and lights at the edges of driveways and on stoops in honor of Petito and her life.

Jennifer Horton, of Blue Point, put lights outside her driveway to honor Petito.

"When the community loses one, we all do," says Horton. "So just remember the great life she had. Losing her so young and just to really celebrate her life."

Dorothy Johnson, of Blue Point, says, "For me it's important just to acknowledge Gabby, to support the family throughout the whole community, not only our community but throughout Long Island. Many people are lighting a candle."

The organizer says she wants the Petito and Schmidt families to know that there isn't a door in the community that they can't knock on during their time of grief.

LIVE BLOG: Updates from the Gabby Petito case

The Shine a Light fundraiser is not the only way the Long Island community plans on honoring Petito.

Nearby, football players in the Patchogue-Medford School District will wear teal wristbands and dedicate their games to her this weekend. Those coming to watch the games are also asked to wear teal.

There is also a GoFundMe page to help the families.

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

Gabby Petito's family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter

BOHEMIA, New York — During a Tuesday news conference to announce the establishment of a new foundation in their daughter's honor, Gabby Petito's family showed off new tattoos to honor her memory. The tattoos say "Let It Be," "Believe," and also contain artwork that Gabby created. "I wanted to have...
BOHEMIA, NY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Tribute Video Released by Funeral Home Ahead of Visitation

Following the news of her homicide, Gabby Petito’s case continues to highlight the intricacies and difficulties of the legal and criminal systems. All the attention keeps drawing in more individuals who want a hand in bringing Gabby and her family justice. One such individual is Dog the Bounty Hunter. He actually showed up at the home that Gabby, at one point, shared with Brian Laundrie and his parents. Dog is joined by a rather large internet community made up of several different Facebook groups and thousands of self-proclaimed internet sleuths with a similar mission.
CELEBRITIES
yoursun.com

Gabby Petito case: Butterfly release will honor Gabby Petito in North Port

NORTH PORT — Friends of Gabby Petito are planning a memorial for her that will include a butterfly release and a candle lighting Saturday evening in North Port. Lisa Correll is organizing the event. She took to social media to invite the community Wednesday. It will be at the tree in front of North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd., that has served as a focal point for local residents to remember Petito, the 22-year-old North Port woman who has captured the attention of millions of people across the country.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Lights Up#Blue Point
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
greaterlongisland.com

Grieving Blue Point and Bayport continue to pay tribute to Gabby Petito

You can’t miss it — and you shouldn’t. The giant photo of Gabby Petito now standing in Chamber Park at the busiest intersection of Blue Point and Bayport — on Montauk Highway at the end of Nichols Road — is the Bayport-Blue Point community’s latest and perhaps most endearing tribute to the young woman who will “forever” be in their hearts.
BAYPORT, NY
The Independent

Father of Gabby Petito makes emotional appeal for her safe return: ‘We’ve got to bring her home’

The father of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito has made an emotional appeal for her safe return, declaring “We’ve got to bring her home”.The family of the 22-year-old, who lived in Florida, reported her missing after she failed to return from a cross-country road trip with her partner, Brian Laundrie.While Mr Laundrie has returned to the couple’s home in North Port, Florida, along with the van they traveled in, Ms Petito has not been heard from since late August.“We’ve got to find Gabby. We’ve got to bring her home,” her father, Joe Petito, told Fox News.Asked how he felt, he said:...
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

PHOTOS: Gabby Petito case – packed crowd pays tribute to ‘America’s daughter’

Https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1. A sign is seen during Gabby Petito’s memorial service in Holbrook, New York, U.S., September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon. https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1. https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1. Gabby Petito’s stepdad Jim Schmidt (L) is seen after the Gabby Petito memorial service in Holbrook, New York, U.S., September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon. https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1. https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1. HOLBROOK, NY...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

RV community say prayers and leave tributes where Gabby Petito’s remains were found

Caleb Key and his mother Marianne had been determined to pay their respects to Gabby Petito ever since they heard her body had been found on this quiet mountainside.The seven-year-old wished to leave something natural, not plastic flowers, but rather something that complemented the environment. So he fashioned a small simple cross of twigs and vine, with a base carved from a piece of bark.And on Wednesday, the young boy and his mother worked their way through the pebble-strewn river bed where the 22-year-old YouTuber’s remans had been found, to leave their own tribute close to a makeshift cross of...
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy