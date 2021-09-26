Former councilor Thompson vies for mayor

A former member of the Norman City Council has thrown his hat in the ring for the 2022 Mayoral election.

“Midway” Bob Thompson, owner of Midway Deli, announced his bid for mayor Sunday.

Thompson, a 40-year Norman resident, served Ward 1 from 2005 to 2009, is chairman of the Charter Review Commission and has owned the deli for 36 years.

He joins incumbent Breea Clark, former city employee Larry Heikkila and local optometrist Dr. Nicole Kish in the mayoral race.

If elected, Thompson intends to focus on non-partisan issues such as economic development, stormwater, transportation, homelessness and the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, he said.

Partisan politics has shifted the council’s focus from critical issues facing residents, Thompson said.

“Our city’s focus has been skewed; local issues have taken a back seat,” he said. “Norman is not a battleground for national politics. This is where we live, worship, work and play. We do not elect a mayor to turn our city red or blue.”

Thompson served on the council when two policies enacted in his time on the council, the Public Safety Sales Tax and the University North Park Tax Increment Finance district, would later become contentious issues.

He supported the first voter-approved Public Safety Sales Tax in 2008, but consistently opposed the University North Park Tax Increment Finance district.

The public safety tax helps pay for public safety improvements while the tax district offers sales tax-funded incentives to attract commercial development.

Voters at the time overwhelmingly supported the half-cent public safety sales tax.

It was designed to add more police and firefighter personnel, implement crime prevention initiatives such as community policing and pay for capital projects. Voters made the tax permanent in 2014, but during protests against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, many residents opposed the expansion of law enforcement during subsequent council meetings.

After the council reallocated $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase in June 2020, the city lost a lawsuit to the Fraternal Order of Police on the grounds the council violated the state’s Open Meeting Act.

A local group, Unite Norman, formed in opposition to the council’s decision and attempted to recall the mayor and odd-numbered city councilors.

While Thompson declined to say how he would have voted on police funding in June 2020, he pointed to the need for non-partisan deliberation and solid policy making procedures to solve problems — something he said he did not see emerge during police funding arguments.

“I’m not going to retry that issue,” he said. “I don’t doubt that there was a conversation that needed to take place. It should have taken place with a different kind of approach that would have helped to resolve that whole issue we faced. We were in a position to ask important questions about our community.

“If we had a rationale for asking those questions, resolving them, a method of asking ‘how do we get from what we don’t know to what we do know, to what we think we should do — I think we’re a lot less likely to have an atmosphere of conflict.”

Thompson said the method he uses in business and life to reach a decision is to ask who benefits and is harmed by a decision, and to probe for alternative solutions to each problem. Those questions are not partisan but guide “making policy” in a way that reflects the values of the community, he said.

Thompson said he applied the same questions to the tax increment district, University North Park, when he voted against it.

The district became a high-conflict issue after the owners had received tax dollars for infrastructure and other projects in the district since 2008. Residents who believed a 2019 council-approved contract that ended the tax district favored the development owners above the taxpayer and filed a petition in Jan. 2020.

It failed a legal challenge, but became the subject of city council debates leading up to the Feb. 2020 election.

Thompson opposed the tax district largely because tax districts are designed to boost development in blighted areas of town — places that will not improve without a tax subsidy to attract growth.

The real estate along Interstate 35, he said, would have developed without subsidy.

The Charter Review Commission, of which Thompson is chair, asked the council to consider voter approval for sales tax districts even though the commission did not reach a unanimous recommendation. Thompson agreed with the commission’s unanimous opinion that municipal elections should not be partisan.

Thompson said he decided to seek office because he has the time with a well-established business and now that his children are grown. He graduated from Oak Hills Bible College in Minnesota with the intention of entering the field of Christian education, but chose to pursue a business career after he moved to Norman.