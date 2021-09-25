11-Year-Old Girl Struck By School Bus, Seriously Injured In Braintree

BRAINTREE (CBS) – An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was struck by a school bus in Braintree Friday afternoon.

Police said the girl was conscious and alert when she was taken to the hospital with her mother. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Hillside Road near East Middle School.

Braintree School Superintendent Jim Lee said the student was struck while crossing the street.

“Everybody was just shocked,” one student said. “When we were coming back we just saw like a lot of teachers running and a lot police cars and so we were just following and we saw the bus and we saw like the ambulances and stuff and she was like under the bus.”

It happened just a quarter mile from the school. EMTs, firefighters and police pulled the girl out from under the bus and got her in an ambulance to go to a Boston hospital.

Police said she appears to have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The superintendent is taking this chance to warn parents to educate kids about safety when walking to and from school.

Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.