CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Braintree, MA

11-Year-Old Girl Struck By School Bus, Seriously Injured In Braintree

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajhHw_0c7Ca7HN00

BRAINTREE (CBS) – An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was struck by a school bus in Braintree Friday afternoon.

Police said the girl was conscious and alert when she was taken to the hospital with her mother. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Hillside Road near East Middle School.

Braintree School Superintendent Jim Lee said the student was struck while crossing the street.

“Everybody was just shocked,” one student said. “When we were coming back we just saw like a lot of teachers running and a lot police cars and so we were just following and we saw the bus and we saw like the ambulances and stuff and she was like under the bus.”

It happened just a quarter mile from the school. EMTs, firefighters and police pulled the girl out from under the bus and got her in an ambulance to go to a Boston hospital.

Police said she appears to have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The superintendent is taking this chance to warn parents to educate kids about safety when walking to and from school.

Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOCO

Outpouring of support in Cushing for girl injured in school bus rollover Thursday

CUSHING, Okla. — A Cushing school bus overturned while heading home from a football game Thursday night. One student was badly hurt and flown to the hospital. A strong sense of community is felt in Cushing as they deal with the fallout of the accident. The superintendent of schools was on scene at the crash. She said she’s thankful it didn’t end worse.
CUSHING, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braintree, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Braintree, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Braintree, MA
Accidents
Wicked Local

Braintree child hit by school bus, taken to Boston hospital

BRAINTREE — An 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Friday after police say she was hit by a Braintree school bus around 2:40 p.m. on Hillside Road, about a quarter mile away from East Junior High School. Police found the girl underneath the bus when they arrived, and she...
BRAINTREE, MA
The Day

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Gold Star bridge

A person was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Thursday morning on the Gold Star Bridge, police said. Joseph Cruz Diaz, 19, of Hartford was standing on the bridge about 7:18 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. He suffered serious injuries and was taken first by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, then taken by Life Star helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital, according to Connecticut State Police at Troop E in Montville.
MONTVILLE, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Lee
Fox5 KVVU

11-year-old girl struck by vehicle Wednesday in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 11-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in North Las Vegas. According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the area of Commerce and Ann. Police said that the juvenile was crossing the road outside of...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Wiscnews.com

11-year-old injured after being hit by car in Lodi

An 11-year-old male was hit by car in Loid, according to a press release from the Lodi Police Department. Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at 3:24 p.m. Sept. 21. The crash occurred at the intersection of Lodi St/State Highway 60 and Water Street. The child was transported by ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison.
LODI, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Police Cars#Accident#Braintree School#Braintree Police
seehafernews.com

74-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a collision with a truck in Sheboygan County Friday afternoon (September 17th). Sheriff’s officers were called to the intersection of State Highway 23 and County P in the town of Plymouth at about 2:30 PM and found that the cycle was eastbound on 23 and turned north onto County P and was hit by a truck traveling west on 23.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

School Bus And Car Crash In Dorchester

BOSTON (CBS) – A school bus and car collided in a crash in Dorchester Friday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Druid Street. There’s no word yet if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Boston EMS told WBZ-TV no one was hurt. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
kchi.com

16 Year Old Girl Injured When Vehicle Hits House

A 16-year-old Gallatin girl had minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At about 10:40 pm in Dekalb County, a 16-year-old boy from Maysville was northbound on 120th Street in Weatherby, when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a house. The driver was not injured in the accident, but his passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Gallatin, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
GALLATIN, MO
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy