POTUS

CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

As the nation mourns Colin Powell's passing, his role in helping to lay the groundwork for the US invasion of Iraq, even though he had grave doubts about it, is certain to be a centerpiece of discussion, writes Julian Zelizer. So is his passionate advocacy for democratic values as his party drifted further right.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate

When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first -- and likely only -- debate in the campaign.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing

Former President Donald Trump does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social. CNN's John Avlon and columnist Scott Jennings discuss.
POTUS
CNN

‘They hated him.’ Former subordinate recalls serving under Russia’s new top commander in Ukraine

CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s devastating war on Ukraine is faltering. Now, there’s a new general in charge – with a reputation for brutality. After Ukraine recently recaptured more territory than Russia’s army took in the last six months, Russia’s Ministry of Defense last Saturday named Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for operations in the war.
MILITARY
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
CNN

A dizzying week for Trump’s legal issues

CNN — Just try keeping track of the dizzying web of legal issues confronting or somehow involving former President Donald Trump and his allies, all of which he lumps into the category of “witch hunt.”. Here are some of the major developments this week:. Classified documents – The...
POTUS
CNN

CNN

