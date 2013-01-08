Read full article on original website
Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped
As the nation mourns Colin Powell's passing, his role in helping to lay the groundwork for the US invasion of Iraq, even though he had grave doubts about it, is certain to be a centerpiece of discussion, writes Julian Zelizer. So is his passionate advocacy for democratic values as his party drifted further right.
Detained Americans Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about recent cases of foreign governments detaining US citizens.
Being subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee wasn't even the worst of Trump's day
Here's how bad Donald Trump's day was on Thursday.
'Rape has become a weapon' for Haiti gangs, says UN
As Haiti reels from a cascade of crises, the United Nations has released a grim report accusing the country's powerful gangs of using rape as a tool of intimidation and control.
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows how congressional leaders frantically coordinated with former Vice President Mike Pence to quell the insurrection at the Capitol and finish certifying the 2020 election.
Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate
When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first -- and likely only -- debate in the campaign.
Biden 'stunned' by Iranian protests: 'It's awakened something that I don't think will be quieted in a long, long time'
President Joe Biden said Friday he was "stunned" by how Iranians have reacted to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, saying the nation has been "awakened" by the women-led protests and won't be quieted for "a long, long time."
CNN Exclusive: Trump operative seen on video in Georgia voting system breach testifies before special grand jury
CNN — A pro-Trump operative who was caught on tape participating in a Georgia voting system breach after the 2020 election has testified before the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the outcome in that state, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Scott Hall, a Georgia...
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing
Former President Donald Trump does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social. CNN's John Avlon and columnist Scott Jennings discuss.
Two former Trump administration officials seen at federal courthouse where Jan. 6 grand jury meets
CNN — Two former Trump administration officials were seen Thursday at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse where the grand jury investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack meets. Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, was compelled to testify to the January 6 grand...
Herschel Walker reprimanded for breaking debate rule
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker was reprimanded after pulling out a prop during a debate with his opponent, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Secret Service reached out to Oath Keepers ahead of January 6 riot
Secret Service agents were in contact with members of the Oath Keepers prior to January 6, an official with the agency tells CNN, as part of standard intelligence and response duties.
Saudis aren't weaponizing oil like Americans claim, top official says
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said his country partnered with Russia to slash oil production in order to stabilize markets and denied that there were political motives behind the decision, which has enraged US leaders and sparked calls to rethink ties with Riyadh.
Venezuelan migrants in shock and limbo after new US immigration plan
"The news hit me like a bucket of cold water," says Alejaidys Morey, a 30-year-old Venezuelan woman, who until this week was planning to start traveling towards the United States.
‘They hated him.’ Former subordinate recalls serving under Russia’s new top commander in Ukraine
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s devastating war on Ukraine is faltering. Now, there’s a new general in charge – with a reputation for brutality. After Ukraine recently recaptured more territory than Russia’s army took in the last six months, Russia’s Ministry of Defense last Saturday named Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for operations in the war.
Opioid Crisis Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about the opioid crisis and learn about the epidemic of addiction to painkillers.
Justice Department formally appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago documents case
The Justice Department officially appealed the appointment of the special master, who is overseeing the review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, in a brief filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday.
A dizzying week for Trump’s legal issues
CNN — Just try keeping track of the dizzying web of legal issues confronting or somehow involving former President Donald Trump and his allies, all of which he lumps into the category of “witch hunt.”. Here are some of the major developments this week:. Classified documents – The...
Fact check: Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena with usual election lies
Former President Donald Trump was subpoenaed Thursday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
