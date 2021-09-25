Warm, sunny days and cooler nights ahead for New Jersey

Fall is in the forecast with warm and sunny days ahead with cooler evenings.

Saturday will see a few clouds, but will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will continue to be warm for much of the week with a possible chance of rain for Tuesday.

NEXT: Watching Hurricane Sam. Unlikely to hit east coast as of now, but worth a watch.

Today: Mostly sunny start then a few high clouds in the afternoon possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Bright sun. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Late day shower. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Early clouds then sun returns. Cooler highs around 70.

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. Cooler with highs around 70.