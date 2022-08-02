ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

67 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest

By Dave Levinthal
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
Marianne Ayala/Insider

  • Insider and other media have identified numerous US lawmakers not complying with the federal STOCK Act.
  • Their excuses range from oversights, to clerical errors, to inattentive accountants.
  • Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading individual stocks.
Insider and several other news organizations have identified 67 members of Congress who've recently failed to properly report their financial trades as mandated by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, also known as the STOCK Act .

Congress passed the law a decade ago to combat insider trading and conflicts of interest among their own members and force lawmakers to be more transparent about their personal financial dealings. A key provision of the law mandates that lawmakers publicly — and quickly — disclose any stock trade made by themselves, a spouse, or a dependent child.

But many members of Congress have not fully complied with the law. They offer excuses including ignorance of the law, clerical errors, and mistakes by an accountant. Insider has chronicled this widespread nature of this phenomenon in " Conflicted Congress ," an ongoing reporting project initially published in December.

While lawmakers who violate the STOCK Act face a fine, the penalty is usually small — $200 is the standard amount — or waived by House or Senate ethics officials. Ethics watchdogs and even some members of Congress have called for stricter penalties or even a ban on federal lawmakers from trading individual stocks. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are now seriously debating such a ban, with a vote on a consensus bill possible for September.

Here are the lawmakers discovered to have recently violated the STOCK Act — to one extent or another:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siaZI_0c79TPhR00
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California.

Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Feinstein was months late disclosing a five-figure investment her husband made into a private, youth-focused polling company.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmxmU_0c79TPhR00
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tuberville was weeks or months late in disclosing nearly 130 separate stock trades from January to May.

Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIoMN_0c79TPhR00
Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas.

Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP

Marshall was up to 17 months late disclosing stock trades for one of his dependent children.

Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUR21_0c79TPhR00

United States Senate

In May 2020, Hickenlooper was months — and in two cases, more than a year — late in disclosing five separate stock trades for himself or his wife that, taken together, are worth between $565,000 and $1.3 million, nonprofit news organization Sludge reported .

Then, in June, Hickenlooper failed to disclose purchases of varying classes of stock from by his wife. They include shares of Liberty Media Corporation, Qurate Retail, and Liberty Broadband Corporation in 2021 and early 2022. The stocks were valued between $516,006 and $1.2 million. Hickenlooper was also late in reporting that his wife sold between $130,004 and $300,000 worth of stock in Liberty Media Corporation and Liberty Broadband Corporation from March 2022.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kGJF_0c79TPhR00
Sen. Rand Paul.

GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Paul was 16 months late in disclosing that his wife bought stock in a biopharmaceutical company that manufactures an antiviral COVID-19 treatment, the Washington Post reported .

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIUd3_0c79TPhR00
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island.

Greg Nash - Pool/Getty Images

Whitehouse was a couple days late disclosing January 2022 purchases of Target Corporation and Tesla Inc. stock , each valued at between $15,001 and $50,000.

Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KquEv_0c79TPhR00
Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware.

United States Senate

Carper was about four months late disclosing his wife's sale of stock in a gold mining company.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Republican from Tennessee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWQAx_0c79TPhR00
Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Republican from Tennessee.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Hagerty was months late disclosing stock trades on behalf of his dependent children.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6Hfe_0c79TPhR00
US Senator from Wyoming, Cynthia Lummis.

Tom Williams/Roll Call

Lummis was several days late reporting a purchase in August of up to $100,000 in bitcoin, CNBC reported .

Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mi0iJ_0c79TPhR00
Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan.

United States Senate

Peters was months late disclosing a purchase of up to $15,000 worth of stock in FS KKR Capital Corp., which manages business development companies, nonprofit news organization Sludge reported .

Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYqYG_0c79TPhR00
Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kelly, a retired astronaut, failed to disclose on time his exercising of a stock option on an investment in a company that's developing a supersonic passenger aircraft, Fox Business reported .

Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat from New Jersey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUvha_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat from New Jersey.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Malinowski failed to disclose dozens of stock trades made during 2020 and early 2021, doing so only after questions from Insider.

The independent Office of Congressional Ethics, in part citing Insider's reporting, found " substantial reason to believe " that Malinowski violated federal rules or laws designed to promote transparency and defend against conflicts. It voted 5-1 to refer its findings to the Democrat-led House Committee on Ethics, which confirmed on October 21 that it will continue reviewing the matter.

Rep. Pat Fallon, a Republican from Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZMBs_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Pat Fallon, a Republican from Texas.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Fallon was months late disclosing dozens of stock trades during early- and mid-2021 that together are worth as much as $17.53 million. Fallon was late again in December 2021 disclosing stock trades.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, a Republican from Tennessee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fL8LM_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Diana Harshbarger, a Republican from Tennessee.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In 2021, Harshbarger failed to properly disclose more than 700 stock trades that together are worth as much as $10.9 million.

Rep. Susie Lee, a Democrat of Nevada
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAXby_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Susie Lee, a Democrat from Nevada.

Michael Brochstein/Getty Images

Lee failed to properly disclose more than 200 stock trades between early-2020 and mid-2021. Together, the trades are worth as much as $3.3 million.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22X7Xp_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Cawthorn was months late in May 2022 when disclosing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of purchases and sales of two cryptocurrencies: ethereum and Let's Go Brandon Coin, the latter referencing an anti-Joe Bien slogan.

Then, in June 2022, he was again months late in disclosing two-dozen additional cryptocurrency trades.

Rep. Katherine Clark, a Democrat from Massachusetts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lr0kA_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Katherine Clark, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

MassLive

Clark, one of the highest-ranking Democrats in the House, was several weeks late in disclosing 19 of her husband's stock transactions. Together, the trades are worth as much as $285,000. She has since stopped trading stocks.

Rep. Blake Moore, a Republican from Utah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIAdZ_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Blake Moore, a Republican from Utah.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Moore in early- to mid-2021 did not properly disclose dozens of stock and stock-option trades together worth as much as $1.1 million. He was late again disclosing trades made in August.

On June 7, 2022, Moore established a qualified blind trust , formally ceding control of his investments to an independent trustee.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2zKd_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland.

Reuters

Raskin failed to disclose on three annual congressional financial reports that his wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, held stock in Reserve Trust. He then didn't disclose that she sold the stock, valued at $1.5 million, until months after a federal deadline for doing so. In early 2022, Raskin explained that sale disclosure delay occurred following his son's death.

Then, in June 2022, Raskin was again late disclosing stock trades. This time, it involved an exchange of stocks his wife received when I(X) Investments merged with Net Zero — a trade valued at between $250,001 and $500,000.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from New Jersey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xn0t0_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from New Jersey.

Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

Sherrill was months late disclosing two sales of vested stock her husband earned as part of his employment. The trades were worth up to $350,000 and Sherrill paid a $400 late fee.

Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican from Alabama
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aNgH_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican from Alabama.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Brooks, a US House member who ran for a US Senate in 2022 but lost in a primary, failed to properly disclose a sale of Pfizer stock worth up to $50,000.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Republican from Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zG1H_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Republican from Texas.

Facebook/Crenshaw for Congress

Crenshaw was months late disclosing several stock trades he made in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily Beast reported .

Rep. Kathy Manning, a Democrat from North Carolina
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKqB8_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Kathy Manning speaks during the news conference on the introduction of the Medicaid Saves Lives Act on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Manning and her husband were late — sometimes by months — disclosing several dozen stock trades made in 2021 that together were worth up to $1.25 million, according to nonprofit news organization Sludge .

Rep. Kevin Hern, a Republican from Oklahoma
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eB4LL_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Kevin Hern, a Republican from Oklahoma.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Hern did not disclose nearly two-dozen stock trades in a timely manner, in violation of the STOCK Act. Taken together, the trades are worth as much as $2.7 million.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Florida
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L40Wr_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Wasserman Schultz was months late reporting four stock trades made either for herself or her child.

Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican from Mississippi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeP3q_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican from Mississippi.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Guest was more than eight months late disclosing trades in the stock of two oil companies held by a family trust benefitting his wife.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odFjz_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from New York.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call

Maloney was months late in disclosing he sold eight stocks he inherited in mid-2020 when his mother died.

Rep. Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ht5sr_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida.

Ting Shen-Pool/Getty Images

Mast was late disclosing that he had purchased up to $100,000 in stock in an aerospace company. The president of the company had just testified before a congressional subcommittee on which Mast sits.

Rep. Lori Trahan, a Democrat from Massachusetts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UieFg_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Lori Trahan, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Trahan was months late disclosing the sale of stock shares in a software company.

Rep. John Rutherford, a Republican from Florida
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbFXq_0c79TPhR00
Rep. John Rutherford, a Republican from Florida.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rutherford failed to properly disclose five individual stock transactions he made in late 2020.

Rep. Brad Schneider, a Democrat from Illinois
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBj13_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Brad Schneider, a Democrat from Illinois.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Schneider was about two months late disclosing two stock trades involving a pet insurance company.

Rep. Mark Green, a Republican from Tennessee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJcHU_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Mark Green, a Republican from Tennessee.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Green was about two weeks late disclosing the June 2022 purchase of an energy stock valued at up to $250,000.

Rep. David Trone, a Democrat from Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIo4N_0c79TPhR00
Rep. David Trone, a Democrat of Maryland.

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Trone was months late reporting several stocks and structured notes that together are worth well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Rep. Pete Sessions, a Republican from Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svLQh_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Pete Sessions, a Republican from Texas.

AP

Sessions was a month late in reporting a purchase of stock in Amazon.com he made during August 2021. Separately, in early 2022, Sessions was late disclosing seven trades he made in late 2021. Sessions has been an outspoken advocate of allowing members of Congress to trade individual stocks.

Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican from Pennsylvania
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ov2Dc_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican from Pennsylvania.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Meuser was about one year late disclosing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock purchases his wife and children made during March 2020, LegiStorm reported .

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat from Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7fzN_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat from Texas.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Gonzalez was nearly a year late in disclosing a sale of up to $15,000 worth of mining company stock.

Rep. Kathy Castor, a Democrat of Florida
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Va1le_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Kathy Castor, a Democrat from Florida.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Castor was late disclosing the purchase of tens of thousands of dollars worth of stock shares throughout 2021.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican from Florida
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ky4Rz_0c79TPhR00
Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida at a press conference outside the Capitol on March 17, 2021.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Salazar was weeks late disclosing a health care company stock share exchange valued at between $250,001 and $500,000.

The freshman congresswoman had sharply criticized her predecessor , former Rep. Donna Shalala, for her own STOCK Act-related troubles.

Rep. Bill Pascrell, a Democrat of New Jersey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDnMX_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Bill Pascrell, a Democrat of Maryland, paid a late fee after he was tardy disclosing stock trades.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Pascrell was overdue reporting stock trades he made in December 2019 in General Electric and in August 2019 in pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.

Rep. August Pfluger, a Republican from Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXx5f_0c79TPhR00
Rep. August Pfluger, a Republican from Texas.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Pfluger was several months late disclosing numerous stock purchases or sales made in January or March either by himself or by his wife.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democrat from New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yiFJ_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Brian Higgins.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Higgins was about 11 months late disclosing three stock trades he made in late 2020.

Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat from Illinois
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auhBd_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat from Illinois.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bustos was months late in disclosing that she had sold up to $150,000 worth of stocks in March.

Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican from Ohio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2ji4_0c79TPhR00
Steve Chabot, a Republican from Ohio.

Al Behrman/AP

Chabot was months late disclosing a stock share exchange he held in early 2021.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican from Indiana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ik2Ks_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican from Indiana.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Spartz was two weeks late disclosing a purchase of up to $50,000 worth of stock in a commercial real-estate firm.

Rep. Rick Allen, a Republican from Georgia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAfmK_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Rick Allen, a Republican from Georgia.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Allen, a four-term Republican who represents a large southeastern region of Georgia, appears to have improperly disclosed the purchases and sales of several stocks during 2019 and 2020.

Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat from Washington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8yB9_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat from Washington.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Schrier was more than two months late disclosing that her husband purchased up to $1 million in Apple Inc. stock, Sludge and Forbes reported. Schrier's office told Insider that the congresswoman was initially unaware of the transaction.

Rep. Kurt Schrader, a Democrat from Oregon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8Ugp_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Kurt Schrader, a Democrat from Oregon, is the latest member of Congress to violate the federal Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 by improperly disclosing personal stock trades.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Schrader failed to disclose two stock trades from December 2021 on time.

Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican from Pennsylvania
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFS8n_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican from Pennsylvania.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Kelly was more than seven weeks late reporting a stock purchase made by his wife.

Rep. Chris Jacobs, a Republican from New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nR839_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Chris Jacobs, a Republican from New York.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Jacobs was months late filing various transactions made throughout early- to mid-2021, Forbes reported .

Rep. Bobby Scott, a Democrat from Virginia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzTQ1_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Bobby Scott, a Democrat from Virginia.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Scott was months late in disclosing a pair of stock sales from December 2020, Forbes reported. NPR also reported several other late transactions, as first identified by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center.

Rep. Austin Scott, a Republican from Georgia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRAn0_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Austin Scott, a Republican from Georgia.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Scott, a Republican from Georgia, was a week late reporting a handful of transactions conducted by his spouse.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat from Colorado
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cGU4_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat from Colorado.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Perlmutter ran a few days late in filing disclosures for as much as $30,000 in stock trades his wife made in June.

Dwight Evans, a Democrat from Pennsylvania
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRFfH_0c79TPhR00
Dwight Evans, a Democrat from Pennsylvania.

US House of Representatives

Evans in December 2021 failed to properly disclose a sale of up to $15,000 worth of stock in American Electric Power Co. Inc.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9BIe_0c79TPhR00
U.S. Congressman Tom Suozzi speaks at a ceremony honoring heroic police officers at police headquarters in Glen Cove, New York on August 24, 2020.

Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Suozzi failed to file required reports on about 300 financial transactions, NPR reported , citing research from the Campaign Legal Center. In March 2022, Suozzi disclosed more than 30 stock trades months or years past a federal deadline, Insider reported . In May 2022, he disclosed 10 more stock trades weeks past the federal deadline for doing so.

Rep. Warren Davidson, a Republican from Ohio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooHfB_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Warren Davidson, a Republican from Ohio.

John Minchillo/AP

Davidson didn't properly disclose the sale of stock worth up to $100,000, reported NPR, citing Campaign Legal Center research.

Rep. Lance Gooden, a Republican from Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUqNF_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Lance Gooden, a Republican from Texas.

House Television via AP

Gooden failed to file mandatory periodic transaction reports for a dozen stock transactions, per the STOCK Act, reported NPR, citing Campaign Legal Center research. Gooden's office disputed to the Dallas Morning News that the lawmaker did anything wrong.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, a Republican from Tennessee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPtS7_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, a Republican from Tennessee.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Fleischmann, a Republican from Tennessee, was late in disclosing a pair of stock transactions together worth up to $30,000.

Rep. Michael Burgess, a Republican from Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEq11_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Michael Burgess, a Republican from Texas.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In December 2021, Burgess failed to disclose on time the sale of 100 stock shares in health insurer Cigna Corp.

Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat from Iowa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RuCPu_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat from Iowa.

Joshua Lott/Getty Images

During 2019 and 2020, Axne didn't file required periodic transaction reports for more than three-dozen trades, reported NPR, citing research by the Campaign Legal Center.

Del. Michael San Nicolas, a Democrat from Guam
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242gZt_0c79TPhR00
Del. Michael San Nicolas, a Democrat from Guam.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

San Nicolas did not properly disclose two trades — one in 2019 and another in 2020, reported NPR, citing Campaign Legal Center research.

Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIOhF_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont.

Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Getty Images

Welch, an outspoken environmentalist, was late disclosing the sale of his wife's ExxonMobil stock. In December, Welch's office told Insider that the congressman and his wife would both stop trading individual stocks.

Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican from Indiana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00K0Sn_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican from Indiana.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Banks was a week late reporting a handful of stock transactions.

Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican from California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232eR2_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican from California.

US House of Representatives

Garcia was late disclosing several stock trades he made in mid-2020, as first reported by the American Independent.

Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican from Virginia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwWAu_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican from Virginia.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Wittman was a few days late in disclosing four of his stock transactions that included pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.

Rep. Alan Lowenthal, a Democrat from California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qztIs_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Alan Lowenthal, a Democrat from California.

US House of Representatives

Lowenthal was late disclosing his wife's purchase of a corporate bond in cloud computing and technology company VMWare, worth between $15,001 and $50,000, Forbes reported . "We have no comment," Lowenthal spokesman Keith Higginbotham told Insider on November 18.

In June, Lowenthal violated the STOCK Act again when he was months late disclosing four stock or corporate bond trades.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican from Minnesota
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7iiV_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican from Minnesota.

US House of Representatives

Hagedorn was more than three months late disclosing the sale of stock in a company that makes colon cancer-screening products. Hagedorn died in February 2022.

Rep. Roger Williams, a Republican from Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8J5V_0c79TPhR00
Rep. Roger Williams, a Republican from Texas.

Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster

Williams did not properly report three stock transactions his wife made in 2019, reported NPR, citing Campaign Legal Center research.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1801

Jamie Kelly
10-19

They should all be forced to either put their finances in a blind trust or resign. Every single one of them. This is what oligarchies look like. They’re no longer making decisions to benefit American, just themselves. 🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply(107)
921
Teri Andrews
09-25

haha, of course they are not going to change that law, it allows them to use inside info to play the stock market, they make tons more than the fine...these politicians do nothing for America, they are in rhat position to get rich, personally I think Nancy should be prosecuted for revealing 8nside information to her husband that does not have the same security clearance as her but she gave him the info to invest in the right pharmaceutical company. she divulged secret info,...

Reply(38)
505
Dave
10-20

This is on both sides Republicans and Democrats. the laws they make are to control us the citizens. They are above the law When are the citizens on bothsides of this gonna wake up And realize our Government does not have our best interests in mind its about their Interests

Reply(48)
384
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
